Lenox Advisors Achieves Its 2nd 'Great Workplace' Certification

"We applaud Lenox Advisors, Inc. for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Lenox Advisors should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

"We are honored to have received this recognition," says Michael Book, Managing Partner of Lenox Advisors. "It's gratifying to know our employees have so much pride for their workplace. Our team is the core of our company, and the foundation for success for ourselves and our clients."

"We are thrilled by this certification," added Kim Pillar, Managing Director of Human Resources at Lenox. "One of our goals is to maintain a family-oriented corporate culture that nurtures trust, respect, growth and encouragement. Knowing our employees feel we're on track with that goal is a significant achievement."

"According to our study, 74% of Lenox Advisors employees say it is a great workplace," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Great Place to Work Certification & List Production.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of high net worth individuals, their families and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values and then develop strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. Information can be found by visiting www.lenoxadvisors.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

