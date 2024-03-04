Lenox Advisors Announces Strategic Expansion of Its Executive Committee

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To further bolster the firm's future growth trajectory by implementing a strategic restructuring of its Executive Committee, Lenox Advisors, Inc., an NFP company, announces key enhancements to leadership with the promotion of Naresh Singh to Partner in the company.

Naresh Singh steps into the role of Partner after a dynamic twelve-year tenure, contributing significantly to the firm as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Greg Large, President of Lenox Advisors, said that "Naresh's commitment to innovation and his ability to implement systems that protect our operations and clients have been essential to Lenox's growth. I'm excited about his continued progress solidifying our industry leadership on the technology front."

Newly Appointed Executive Committee Members

Highlighting a progressive approach to corporate management, Kristi Vassak takes the helm as Chair of the Executive Committee. Recognized for her visionary thinking and strategic acumen, Kristi embodies the forward-looking leadership integral to steering Lenox into the future.

In corroborating the firm's dedication to fostering robust internal leadership, Ari Greenman joins the Executive Committee as well, offering more than 17 years of invaluable service and insight. Ari's comprehensive understanding of client relations will energize Lenox's overarching strategic priorities and forge new avenues for its advisors' success.

Lenox's Executive Committee includes:

Greg Large , President

, President Michael Book , Managing Partner

, Managing Partner Kristi Vassak , Partner & Chair of Executive Committee

, Partner & Chair of Executive Committee Stefan Greenberg , Managing Partner, Sales Management

, Managing Partner, Sales Management Ari Greenman , Partner, Advisor

, Partner, Advisor Naresh Singh , Partner, Head of Information Technology

, Partner, Head of Information Technology Marvine Laurent , Managing Director, Finance and Operations

, Managing Director, Finance and Operations Angie LeMar , Partner, Executive Benefits and Advanced Solutions & New Business

, Partner, Executive Benefits and Advanced Solutions & New Business Frank Anzalone , Managing Director, National Head of Sales & Distribution

, Managing Director, National Head of Sales & Distribution Nataly Sogoloff , Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Talent

"Each executive embodies unparalleled leadership and industry insight, positioning Lenox Advisors to spearhead innovation, superior client service, and firm growth," concluded Large.

This strategic recalibration of the Executive Committee will strengthen Lenox's capacity to serve its clientele while accelerating its advancement as a thought leader within the financial landscape.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. To learn more, visit www.lenoxadvisors.com

