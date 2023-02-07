Lenox Advisors Actively Recruiting Advisor Teams

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a forward-looking effort to deliver holistic wealth management and advance its purpose of making a greater impact in the lives of its clients, colleagues, and communities, Lenox Advisors, a wealth and insurance advisory firm, announced teaming options for its advisors.

Lenox Advisors welcomed its first team, Team Schroeder, with the official alignment of the personal practices of Jane, Laura, and Mel Schroeder.

Schroeder Team Portrait by © PattiAndrePhotography.com

Team Schroeder is led by Jane Schroeder, a Senior Vice President at Lenox Advisors, working in unison with her children, Laura and Mel. Together, they form a dedicated group of specialists with more than 40 years of experience in the industry between them, providing personalized advice to clients dealing with complex planning needs.

"We wanted to form a partnership that allowed our clients and their families to grow alongside us. We've found that the best family planning involves everyone in the family," Jane Schroeder said. "By involving younger generations, there is a vested interest in the legacy created as well as support for their own personal financial decisions. With the coordinated guidance of our team collaborating with your attorney, accountant, and other advisors, we help ensure your family's vision for the future."

"With a teaming structure, clients appreciate the fact that multiple professionals with complementary skill sets are considering their needs," said Frank Anzalone, Managing Director, National Head of Sales and Distribution. "Teaming allows advisors to be more productive, offer their clients greater diversity of thought, and provide highly responsive service. That's based on what we're seeing with Team Schroeder."

Jessica Castellano, Director of Sales Recruitment at Lenox Advisors, agreed that advisor teaming can be "an inflection point for both your career and your business. Whether you are part of a team today or thinking about forming a team in the future, teaming is focused on what is best for you and your clients."

Anzalone continued, "For us, this is all about listening to our advisors and offering them greater flexibility in how they serve their clients. If an advisor is interested in creating a team at Lenox Advisors, we have a process in place to encourage team development and the tools necessary to support team formation."

