Lenox Advisors Recognized as an Inclusive Workplace

News provided by

Lenox Advisors, Inc.

29 Aug, 2023, 09:37 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, a leading insurance and wealth management firm, has been honored as an Inclusive Workplace by Best Companies Group in partnership with COLOR Magazine. This prestigious acknowledgment reflects Lenox Advisors' unwavering dedication to cultivating inclusivity and fostering a sense of belonging within its workplace.

To achieve this recognition, participating companies undergo thorough surveys and data analysis. The evaluation encompasses crucial aspects such as, inclusivity, belonging, psychological safety, community, and purpose. "This program highlights the real strides companies are making in cultivating inclusive cultures that help all employees feel valued and engaged," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group.

Greg Large, President and Chief Operating Officer at Lenox, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Being named a 2023 Inclusive Workplace by Best Companies Group is an extraordinary accomplishment for Lenox. It reaffirms our commitment to diversity and our vision of a workplace where everyone feels valued, empowered, and respected."

This recognition adds to Lenox Advisors' impressive track record of being renowned for its outstanding work environment. The company was recently certified by Great Place to Work® for the seventh consecutive year, further exemplifying its commitment to putting its people first.

Lenox Advisors continues to set the standard for inclusivity in the workplace and remains dedicated to creating an environment where everyone can thrive.

View the Inclusive Workplace Recognition List:

https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/programs/inclusive-workplace-program/recognition-list/

We're Hiring

To join the Lenox Advisors team, look at our career opportunities, and stay connected with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net-worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, forming dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

Media inquiries:

Melissa Dziemian, VP, Head of Marketing

Lenox Advisors, Inc.

90 Park Ave. 18 Floor, New York, NY 10016

212.536.8700

SOURCE Lenox Advisors, Inc.

Also from this source

14 Lenox Advisors named on Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Rankings

We did it again! Lenox Advisors celebrates 7 Years of Great Place to Work

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.