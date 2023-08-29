Lenox Advisors Recognized as an Inclusive Workplace

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, a leading insurance and wealth management firm, has been honored as an Inclusive Workplace by Best Companies Group in partnership with COLOR Magazine. This prestigious acknowledgment reflects Lenox Advisors' unwavering dedication to cultivating inclusivity and fostering a sense of belonging within its workplace.

To achieve this recognition, participating companies undergo thorough surveys and data analysis. The evaluation encompasses crucial aspects such as, inclusivity, belonging, psychological safety, community, and purpose. "This program highlights the real strides companies are making in cultivating inclusive cultures that help all employees feel valued and engaged," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group.

Greg Large, President and Chief Operating Officer at Lenox, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Being named a 2023 Inclusive Workplace by Best Companies Group is an extraordinary accomplishment for Lenox. It reaffirms our commitment to diversity and our vision of a workplace where everyone feels valued, empowered, and respected."

This recognition adds to Lenox Advisors' impressive track record of being renowned for its outstanding work environment. The company was recently certified by Great Place to Work® for the seventh consecutive year, further exemplifying its commitment to putting its people first.

Lenox Advisors continues to set the standard for inclusivity in the workplace and remains dedicated to creating an environment where everyone can thrive.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net-worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, forming dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

