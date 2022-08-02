Lenox Advisors Team Recognized by Forbes/SHOOK as Top Financial Security Professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce six Lenox Advisors team members recognized as leaders in a distinguished Top Financial Security Professionals by Forbes/SHOOK Research.

These individuals participated in a rigorous vetting process and emerged with well-deserved recognition of their expertise and client advocacy.

More than ever, clients need help navigating a dynamic environment to protect and preserve their wealth. These individuals — as well as countless others within Lenox Advisors — are going above and beyond to listen to their clients, understand their goals, and provide the solutions they need. Everything we do to help clients overcome challenges and enhance their financial security elevates the profession and creates paths for us to help more individuals and families.

"We're excited these 6 financial professionals are being recognized for their outstanding work and for the specialized wealth management services they offer," says Michael Book, Managing Partner. "We're proud of their achievements and grateful for their commitment to providing exceptional solutions to their clients."

