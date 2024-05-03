A Revolutionary New Lens That Upgrades Prescription Glasses Offering Ultra-Responsiveness to Light, a Spectacular Color Palette and HD Vision at the Speed of Your Life

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters , part of EssilorLuxottica and one of the largest optical retail brands in North America, announced the launch of Transitions® GEN S™, including the fastest grey lens in the clear-to-dark photochromic category1. Ultra-responsive to light, the lenses are fully clear indoors and darken in seconds outdoors2. This new Transitions® GEN S™ lens is available in all LensCrafters stores in North America as well as on LensCrafters.com. The retailer further underscores that the brand is committed to being the trusted optical retailer for customers and patients who want a comprehensive, high-quality eye care experience with vision solutions to meet their lifestyle needs.

LensCrafters Introduces Transitions® GEN S™ LensCrafters Introduces Transitions® GEN S™

"Transitions® GEN S™ is an innovative lens offering for LensCrafters customers and patients to experience a new touchstone in the optical world that pushes the limits of traditional prescription lenses," said Alfonso Cerullo, President of LensCrafters. "As our business advances through unique digital technologies for customers to easily shop the perfect frame and vision solution, Transitions® GEN S™ will give wearers more from their eyeglasses than just correction."

The Transitions® research and development team behind the new lens worked hand in hand with wearers to create a dynamic lens that goes beyond expectations. In fact, when asked, 88% of wearers agreed that Transitions® GEN S™ lenses adapted so fast to light that they didn't or barely notice a change3.

Transitions® GEN S™ is available in eight exclusive colors, the broadest color range to date. All colors have been optimized to be true to tone at all stages, offering vibrant tints across darkness levels. Transitions® GEN S™ ensures a continuous visual experience in harmony with changing light environments, blocking 100 percent UVA & UVB rays and filtering up to 32 percent of blue violet light in the clear state and up to 85 percent when activated4. While being fully clear indoors and beautifully colored outdoors, the new lens provides endless possibilities to personalize one's style with vibrant colors to coordinate with any frame.

Transitions® GEN S™ is set to become a key staple in the lens assortment for LensCrafters patients and customers.

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from Doctors of Optometry located at or next to its stores. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April 2016 and currently has five flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, Palo Alto and Toronto, the first flagship in Canada that opened in July 2023. The brand's trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation , providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the number one contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com .

About Transitions®

Transitions® eyeglass lenses and shields set new standards of advanced performance to provide ever increasing visual comfort, always blocking 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Product leadership, consumer focus and operational excellence have made the Transitions® brand one of the most recognized consumer brands in optics.

For grey polycarbonate lenses compared to the previous generation.

For polycarbonate & CR39 lenses across colors achieving 18% transmission at 23°C 133 prescription lens wearers trialed Transitions GEN S Gray 1.67 index lenses with a premium anti-reflective coating. Photochromic performance may vary across color and lens material. Wearers Test conducted by an external market research agency in the U.S., Q1 2023.

For polycarbonate and CR39 lenses across colors. Blue-violet light is measured between 400nm and 455nm (ISO TR 20772:2018).

Media Contact: Alexa Anello

[email protected]

SOURCE LensCrafters