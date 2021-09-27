Leo Francis, PhD appointed Chief Operating Officer of Evolution Health Group

"The new role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) is a reflection of our commitment to the significant growth and continuous improvement for our businesses as we continue to focus on innovation in the healthcare marketing and communications space" said Carolyn Vogelesang Harts, Mark Edfort and Andrea Lanzetta, Managing Partners.

"Since Leo joined EHG, he has demonstrated all the qualities necessary to assume broader executive leadership of our organization and we are delighted to acknowledge his considerable contribution to our business in this way. This notable appointment is entirely consistent with our vision for growth and best-in-class performance."

Dr. Francis has deep pharmaceutical communications experience with a rare combination of business and medical/scientific expertise that translates into organizational value. He has held a variety of notable leadership positions in the past including Global Group President at Publicis Healthcare and Chief Medical Officer at Avadel Specialty Pharmaceuticals.

Evolution Health Group is headquartered in Pearl River, NY, with offices in Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England.

About Evolution Health Group, LLC

Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, blulava, Maestro360, and Darwin Academy

Evolution Medical Communications was featured as a top 100 agency in MM&M magazine (2018-2020)

Locations: Pearl River, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada ; and London, England

Learn how Evolution Health Group can help your brand be more successful. Please contact:

Carolyn Vogelesang Harts

Managing Partner

Evolution Health Group

One Blue Hill Plaza, 8th Floor

Pearl River, NY 10965

[email protected]

www.evolutionhealthgroup.com

www.blulava.com

www.evolutionmedcom.com

SOURCE Evolution Health Group, LLC