Leo Francis, PhD appointed Chief Operating Officer of Evolution Health Group

Sep 27, 2021, 15:51 ET
PEARL RIVER, N.Y, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Health Group (EHG), a full-service, global healthcare communications agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leo Francis, PhD as Chief Operating Officer reporting into the Managing Partners. Leo is currently the Chief Medical Officer of EHG, having joined the company in 2019.
"The new role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) is a reflection of our commitment to the significant growth and continuous improvement for our businesses as we continue to focus on innovation in the healthcare marketing and communications space" said Carolyn Vogelesang Harts, Mark Edfort and Andrea Lanzetta, Managing Partners.
"Since Leo joined EHG, he has demonstrated all the qualities necessary to assume broader executive leadership of our organization and we are delighted to acknowledge his considerable contribution to our business in this way. This notable appointment is entirely consistent with our vision for growth and best-in-class performance."
Dr. Francis has deep pharmaceutical communications experience with a rare combination of business and medical/scientific expertise that translates into organizational value. He has held a variety of notable leadership positions in the past including Global Group President at Publicis Healthcare and Chief Medical Officer at Avadel Specialty Pharmaceuticals.
Evolution Health Group is headquartered in Pearl River, NY, with offices in Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England.
About Evolution Health Group, LLC
- Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, blulava, Maestro360, and Darwin Academy
- Evolution Medical Communications was featured as a top 100 agency in MM&M magazine (2018-2020)
- Locations: Pearl River, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England
Learn how Evolution Health Group can help your brand be more successful. Please contact:
Carolyn Vogelesang Harts
Managing Partner
Evolution Health Group
One Blue Hill Plaza, 8th Floor
Pearl River, NY 10965
[email protected]
www.evolutionhealthgroup.com
www.blulava.com
www.evolutionmedcom.com
SOURCE Evolution Health Group, LLC
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article