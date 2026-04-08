LeoLabs Launches Delta: The Most Comprehensive Space Domain Awareness Solution for U.S. and Allied National Security Missions

The AI-powered, advanced threat detection and characterization system enables faster, more confident decision-making in an increasingly congested, contested, and competitive space environment

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs, the world's leading mission partner for persistent Orbital Intelligence, today announced the launch of LeoLabs Delta, its AI-powered, advanced threat detection and characterization system designed for U.S. and Allied national security missions. Delta replaces LeoLabs' previous space domain awareness (SDA) solution, LeoGuard, by delivering more comprehensive, actionable intelligence. Built for the next era of space security, this system will enable operators to defend their assets against evolving threats with more confidence, speed, and precision.

Upward of 70,000 operational satellites are projected to be in low Earth orbit (LEO) by 2030, with a growing percentage from adversarial nations. In this environment, U.S. and Allied military space operators face more ambiguity and less time to decide how to react to emerging threats.

Delta enables critical intelligence gathering, real-time threat monitoring and asset protection. This system harnesses LeoLabs' vertically integrated proliferated radar network and its world-leading commercial object catalog to continuously monitor mission-relevant objects, detect and characterize anomalous events, and analyze patterns of activity. It automatically translates and consolidates orbital data into actionable alerts and critical insights delivered directly to operators.

"Today's dynamic threats — from advanced proximity operations that mirror 'dogfighting' to obscured satellite deployments — require more than passive surveillance," said LeoLabs Chief Executive Officer Tony Frazier. "With Delta, we're giving U.S. and Allied operators the ability to not only see what's happening in orbit, but to also understand what it means and act when it matters most."

"We're seeing growing demand from countries across the globe for real-time, operationally relevant space domain awareness, as they launch more sovereign space capabilities in LEO that are critical to their national security," said LeoLabs Senior Vice President of International Sales Maher Khoury. "Delta delivers the clarity and speed Allied operators need to make confident decisions, defend critical assets, and strengthen collective security."

Delta headlines the release of LeoLabs' refreshed product suite that reflects the company's brand evolution and the expansion of its capabilities--LeoLabs Pulse, the company's collision avoidance service, and LeoLabs Trace, its launch and early operations (LEOP) service. This renewed lineup now delivers a seamless suite of integrated, mission-driven solutions aligned to customer needs.

LeoLabs continues to advance its mission to provide persistent Orbital Intelligence that meets the needs of defense, civil, and commercial operators and provides a decisive advantage for the U.S. and Allies across warfighting domains.

About LeoLabs

LeoLabs enables military space commands, civil government agencies, and commercial operators to confidently detect, track, characterize, and respond to threats in space. Our proliferated, multi-mission radar network, real-time orbital data catalog, and AI-powered analytics support secure, safe, and dynamic space operations.

SOURCE LeoLabs, Inc.