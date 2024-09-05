Leon County Schools Expands Deployment of ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection to Middle and Elementary Schools Following Successful High School Implementation

Florida District Strengthens Security Measures with Broader Implementation

of Proactive AI-Based Technology

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation, today announced the expansion of its proactive AI-based gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution across all middle and elementary schools in Florida's Leon County School District.This decision follows the successful initial implementation of the technology on five Leon County high school campuses.

"After a successful ZeroEyes deployment in our high schools, we are very confident in the technology's reliability and accuracy," said Jimmy Williams, Chief of Safety and Security Staff for Leon County Schools. "ZeroEyes has consistently delivered on its promises, proving effective in distinguishing real threats from non-threatening situations. Expanding this technology to our middle and elementary schools is an essential step in our ongoing commitment to student safety."

Leon County Schools is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida and is the sole school district of the county. Its mission is to support an engaging, safe and respectful learning environment that embraces change and produces successful learners who value diversity and are conscientious contributors to society.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto Leon County Schools' existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school administrators as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Leon County Schools has been at the forefront of school security innovation, and we are honored to support their efforts," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Their satisfaction with our system's performance and accuracy confirms the value of our technology in protecting communities. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and helping to ensure the safety of all students and staff across the district."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

