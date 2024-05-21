Leopard Imaging to Launch World’s First RGB-IR High Resolution Stereo Camera Eagle 2 LI-VB1940-GM2A-119H at Embedded Vision Summit 2024

Leopard Imaging to Launch World's First RGB-IR High Resolution Stereo Camera Eagle 2 at Embedded Vision Summit 2024 Post this

The Eagle 2 camera boasts a cutting-edge design, incorporating two automotive-grade 5.1-megapixel global shutter RGB-IR image sensors. This dual-sensor configuration enables unparalleled depth perception and spatial accuracy, essential for various applications ranging from autonomous vehicles to industrial automation, robotics, and AI-IoT systems.

The camera's capability to function across a broad range of temperatures based automotive components designed for wide temperature ranges. Its rugged IP6X rating ensures reliable performance in harsh environments, further broadening its potential applications.

The Eagle 2 camera's robust design and high-performance specifications make it an ideal solution for a range of demanding applications. Its global shutter sensors eliminate motion artifacts, ensuring crisp and accurate image capture even in dynamic environments. The wide and narrow-angle IR illuminators and dot projectors enhance depth perception and accuracy, crucial for tasks such as obstacle detection and navigation in autonomous systems.

One of the standout features of the Eagle 2 camera is its ability to deliver exceptional performance in diverse lighting conditions, thanks to its integrated RGB-IR sensor technology. By seamlessly blending visible light and infrared imaging, this camera ensures robust vision capabilities both during daylight hours and in low-light or nighttime scenarios. Whether navigating busy city streets or monitoring remote areas under the cover of darkness, the Eagle 2 camera offers unmatched versatility and reliability.

Moreover, two wide and narrow-angle IR dot pattern projectors further enhance depth perception and object detection, making the Eagle 2 camera a formidable tool for precise spatial mapping and 3D reconstruction tasks.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for automotive industry, and AS9100D for aerospace industry.

Leopard Imaging is showcasing a demo at Embedded Vision Summit 2024 in Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth 704. To schedule a meeting, please contact [email protected].

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An NVIDIA Elite Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera customization for the most established organizations.

Press Contact

Cathy Zhao

[email protected]

+1 408-263-0988

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.