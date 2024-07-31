LEOTEK Acquires Traffic Business from LED Giant Dialight, Becoming the Top Traffic Signal Solution Provider for Efficient, Low-Carbon AI City Management in the Americas.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEOTEK, a San Jose based traffic IoT operation service provider, has acquired the traffic business of Dialight, a renowned Global Leader in LED industrial lighting manufacturer. President Torrent Chin stated, "This acquisition represents LEOTEK's strategic layout in the global smart transportation sector. From traffic signal system management, roadway lighting, traffic monitoring, electric vehicle charging stations, to AI Roadway Management, we will persist in investing in the development and integration of AI intelligent transportation operation technology, offering safe, ecological, and low-carbon transportation services to enhance urban infrastructure and operational efficiency."

LEOTEK Acquires Traffic Business from LED Giant Dialight Becoming The Top Traffic Signal Solution Provider in the Americas

Already a dominant force in North America, LEOTEK is set to become a global pioneer in digital traffic signal services through this acquisition. With a presence in over 30 countries and partnerships with thousands of public and private transportation entities, LEOTEK continues to pursue traffic upgrades in major cities across entire Americas.

Dialight, a Global LED industry titan with a rich history dating back to 1938, has evolved with LED technology to introduce a range of traffic signal lights and industrial lighting equipment. Dialight's ITE compliant traffic products have established it as one of the largest traffic signal system suppliers in the United States and Canada. Dialight CEO Steve Blair stated , "Both Dialight and LEOTEK have served the North America market for over 30 years. Our products, including Dialight 's solutions for extreme industrial environments and LEOTEK's for high quality traffic and roadway lighting products, are market tested. With AI- IoT for real-time monitoring, we are the only two companies in traffic to offer up to 15 years warranty." LEOTEK integrates intelligent sensors into their visible signals and collects big data for their Roadway Management System, enabling effective vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) networking services.

Moving forward, LEOTEK will deepen its technical integration to ensure that its AI intelligent transportation services significantly reduce 50% energy consumption, 30% operating costs and 30% carbon emissions. LEOTEK is committed to laying out carbon management for various infrastructures, expanding carbon management through intelligent monitoring, electric vehicle charging equipment, and other devices. This acquisition is driving the "Roadway Intellimation" transformation towards the digital and sustainable initiatives.

About LEOTEK

LEOTEK operates dual headquarters in Silicon Valley and Taipei and is the largest provider of AI-powered intelligent traffic operation services in the Americas , serving road infrastructure in over 30 countries across America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia for over 30 years. Committed to AI-driven smart roadway maintenance and IoT predictive maintenance services, LEOTEK focuses on safety, ecology, and low carbon to drive urban transformation towards net zero intelligence. For more information, visit www.leotek.com .

About Dialight

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability, and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK, with the main operations in the USA, UK, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia. To find out more about Dialight, visit www.dialight.com .

