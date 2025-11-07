LEPAS Elegant Technology Safeguards Every Elegant Journey with Global Five-Star Safety Standards

WUHU, China, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As automobiles evolve from mere transportation tools into extensions of everyday lifestyle, safety has become a defining element of modern mobility—and the foundation of sustainable brand development. As Chery Group's new global new-energy brand, LEPAS positions itself as the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life and anchors safety at the core of Elegant Driving, guided by its brand philosophy, "Drive Your Elegance".

LEPAS L8 is engineered with a wading depth over 600 mm for secure passage through water-logged roads (PRNewsfoto/Chery Group)

Developed to meet the 2026 Euro NCAP five-star standard, LEPAS reinterprets Euro NCAP's four independent modules into a crash-scenario-based four-stage framework—risk prediction, collision protection, and post-accident rescue—creating a closed-loop and highly robust safety system.

In body-structure safety, Elegant Technology establishes a formidable protective barrier. The vehicle adopts a three-path front impact design and an 8-longitudinal, 5-transverse floor layout to efficiently disperse energy and preserve cabin integrity. The body structure uses 75% high-strength steel and aluminum, including 22% hot-formed materials, with 1500 MPa ultra-high-strength steel applied to 28 critical components to form a "mobile safety capsule." This structural protection works in tandem with four major body-safety technologies and a restraint system equipped with 10 airbags, delivering holistic protection from structural resistance to impact buffering. Multiple rescue-assistance mechanisms further reduce secondary-injury risks after a collision.

LEPAS Elegant Technology is grounded in real global lifestyle scenarios. Accident data shows that underbody damage is most likely at 30–70 km/h, prompting targeted chassis reinforcement. Considering Southeast Asia's long rainy seasons, the LEPAS L8 is engineered with a wading depth over 600 mm for secure passage through water-logged roads. Rollover scenarios—responsible for 20% of single-vehicle accidents—also undergo comprehensive validation. At the 2025 Chery International User Summit, the flagship LEPAS L8 completed underbody-scrape, deep-water, and collision-rollover demonstrations, proving its uncompromising safety strength. A full suite of active-safety and parking-assistance systems ensures confidence and control throughout every stage of Elegant Driving.

Built upon Chery Group's most rigorous global safety standards and an all-scenario, all-process, all-market safety framework, LEPAS delivers comprehensive protection for users worldwide.

True elegance is not about speed, but composure and assurance. From global five-star standards to real-world adaptability, Elegant Technology embodies the safety essence of Elegant Driving—safeguarding every journey and empowering every owner to "Drive Your Elegance".

