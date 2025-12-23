LEPAS L8 Makes a Grand Appearance at Milan's Piazza Gae Aulenti, Ushering in Italian Elegance for the Christmas Season

MILAN, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 16 to 22, LEPAS, the NEV brand under Chery Group, presented its flagship model, LEPAS L8, at Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan, hosting a seven-day brand roadshow.

Piazza Gae Aulenti is filled with a rich festive atmosphere. Twinkling lights, lively Christmas markets, and cheerful crowds come together to create a warm winter scene.

LEPAS L8 unveiled in Milan, Italy

At the center of the square stood a carefully designed exhibition space, quietly resembling a mysterious "gift box," with only a small peephole inviting passersby to stop and take a look. Peering inside, visitors caught sight of the outline of the LEPAS L8, LEPAS's flagship model.

As night fell and Christmas lights illuminated the square, a gentle violin melody signaled the start of the unveiling. At its climax, the "gift box" curtain lifted, revealing the LEPAS L8 and igniting the crowd's enthusiasm.

This was more than a vehicle debut—it was a deep dialogue with the city. Over 300 participants and numerous KOLs gathered on site to witness the moment, while live streams across social platforms captured the event. The level of engagement far exceeded expectations, as people responded passionately to this expression of elegance.

Opening the doors, guests moved from the stunning exterior into the composed and refined interior. Inside the LEPAS L8, the bustle of the Christmas market and the winter chill faded, replaced by a theater-like silence. The space layout and thoughtful design of the LEPAS L8 left a lasting impression on every visitor. Up to 47 storage compartments and 11 hooks allow Christmas trees, ornaments, and gift boxes to be stored with elegance.

The LEPAS L8's "exquisite" experience extends beyond the cabin. Equipped with a powerful 6.6 kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, it can become a mobile "energy station" that lights up the festive atmosphere—an especially practical feature that earned praise from guests on site.

This roadshow at Piazza Gae Aulenti was not only a bridge connecting LEPAS with users, but also a vivid expression of its "Leopard Aesthetics" design philosophy and "Exquisite Space" core value. Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue to deliver elegant, comfortable, and refined new energy mobility experiences to users around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851160/01.jpg