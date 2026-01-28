LEPAS Ships LEPAS L4 to South Africa, Accelerating Global Market Expansion

TAICANG, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26, the all-new NEV brand LEPAS completed its export shipment at Taicang Port. The first batch of over 500 LEPAS L4 vehicles was officially loaded and shipped to Durban Port, South Africa.

South Africa is one of the key hubs in Africa's vehicle market and also one of the world's major right-hand-drive markets. With its well-developed ports and logistics networks, the country serves as an important gateway for overseas brands expanding into Africa. The LEPAS L4 in this shipment is built on Chery Group's all-new LEX intelligent platform, measuring 4,400 × 1,820 × 1,635 mm with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. From the consumer perspective, the LEPAS L4 aligns with the global automotive market's ongoing transition toward new energy, meeting potential demand for high-quality NEVs. From the brand perspective, this shipment also signifies that LEPAS's products are fully prepared to deliver an elegant driving and handling experience for users with diverse driving habits, even under complex road conditions. By collecting real-world feedback, LEPAS will progressively refine its products and service systems, laying the groundwork for further market expansion and brand development.

Following the arrival of the first batch at Durban Port, LEPAS will use South Africa as a strategic hub to expand other markets, leveraging the country's mature vehicle distribution system, ports, and logistics networks. While consolidating its own advantages, LEPAS will continue to implement the Group's "In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere" strategy, focusing on localized operations and product innovation to deliver more intelligent and more elegant NEV mobility solutions for local consumers.

South Africa is just the starting point for LEPAS's global expansion. The brand will continue to introduce its products, networks, brand presence, and after-sales services across countries and continents, bringing its philosophy of elegant lifestyle, supporting infrastructure, cutting-edge NEV technologies, and employment opportunities related to the new energy vehicle industry to the world, positioning itself as a long-term contributor to the global NEV mobility ecosystem.

SOURCE LEPAS