Lesaffre strengthens its presence in the United States

Lesaffre, a key global player in fermentation and microorganisms, announces a series of investments in the U.S. to strengthen its geographical footprint in the region, respond to growth in nutrition and health, and better serve its customers.

MARCQ-EN-BARŒUL, France, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lesaffre, present in the United States since 1978, employs more than 600 people in this country in its yeast, bacteria and baking ingredients factories, Baking Center™ and corporate headquarters. The Group continues to grow through several capital investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint and adapting to the new needs of its customers in nutrition, health and biotechnology.

With the objective to nourish 9 billion human beings by 2050, Lesaffre is investing in both new equipment and R&D to be as close as possible to its customers and offer them the most relevant solutions, while respecting the planet's limited resources. Further expansion in the United States is strategic for Lesaffre, this is why many investments were made in 2023.

The 10th fermentor for the yeast plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

To meet the growing demand in the nutrition and biotech sectors while continuing good service to existing clients, Red Star Yeast, LLC, inaugurated a new fermentor on August 31. This additional capacity to serve the bakery, nutrition, health, and biotech sectors offers flexibility and adaptability to customers, enabling Lesaffre and Red Star Yeast Company to go further into finding solutions to face the food challenges of tomorrow.

The new dryer for the yeast extract plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

On this site in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lesaffre invested in a new dryer to meet growing Phileo, Lesaffre Business Unit dedicated to animal nutrition and health customer demand, while taking a more respectful approach to the environment by limiting its CO 2 emissions.

Genome engineering technology acquisition

Lesaffre acquired capabilities from a Massachusetts-based bioscience company that focus on naturally derived molecules to benefit human health, which joins the Lesaffre Institute of Science and Technology. This investment expands capabilities in metabolic engineering for Lesaffre entity Recombia Biosciences, with new labs opening in November 2023.

This new investment will allow Lesaffre and Recombia to explore the potential of plant metabolites produced via precision fermentation processes in bacteria and yeasts, along with their multiple interactions with microorganisms.

