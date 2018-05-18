Leslie Bishop Joins 5W as Senior Vice President

Leslie joins 5W with 15+ years of experience building and implementing insightful communications campaigns, and a proven ability to lead teams, grow business, and expand client relationships. In her role as Senior Vice President, Bishop will provide strategic advice and counsel to 5W clients, as well as further developing the agency's services and communications programs within the travel, hospitality and entertainment spaces.

Prior to joining the team at 5W, Leslie was the Senior Communications Director at Exposure Communications, overseeing the fashion, lifestyle, and consumer practice in addition to having oversight of the agency as a whole. During her tenure at Exposure, Leslie lead the charge on globally recognized brands including Dr. Martens, KITH, Quiksilver, G-Shock, Converse, Herschel, Uniqlo, and Polaroid. Leslie was also previously PR Director at Aritzia, responsible for third-party agency management in New York and Quebec, and overall PR direction and strategy.

"We're excited to welcome Leslie to 5W," said Ronn Torossian, 5WPR CEO. "Her proven experience in the consumer and lifestyle space, driving innovative programs for a multitude of leading brands, will help 5W continue to provide the highest level of service to our clients and further 5W's growth as an agency. We couldn't be happier to have her on our team."

Leslie holds a degree in Communications from The Surrey Institute of Art & Design in London, England.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

