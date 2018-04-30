"As a native New Yorker, this is a particularly gratifying announcement and it is a very exciting time for 5W," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "Our agency continues to grow and innovate – creating impactful and integrated PR and marketing campaigns. We're excited to come to work every day and it means a lot to be recognized as a top 10 agency here in our very own city."

2018 Rankings also named 5WPR a top 10 agency overall in the U.S., a top 3 Beauty agency and a top 10 Food & Beverage and Home & Housewares agency.

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

MEDIA CONTACT:

5WPR

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronn-torossian-led-5wpr-named-top-10-independent-nyc-pr-agency-300638266.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations