Leslie Sims Joins Deloitte Digital as US Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte Digital , a creative digital consultancy, announced that award-winning creative executive Leslie Sims has joined as managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and U.S. chief creative officer, serving as a central creative leader for all of Deloitte Digital. Building on Deloitte Digital's commitment and investments in creative talent, Sims will work across the entire business to integrate its creative capabilities, teaming with Deloitte Digital's business strategy, design, technology and data talent to help clients across industries explore the breadth of possibilities and value creative can engender.

Leslie Sims joins Deloitte Digital as U.S. Chief Creative Officer.

Sims, who has been recognized as a Top 10 U.S. CCO by AdWeek and one of the Most Creative Women in Advertising by Business Insider, will drive the connection between creativity and consulting in order to elevate the human experience, create business impact as well as improve society and the planet. Sims' experience setting and resetting the creative vision for Fortune 500 organizations like IBM, U.S. Navy, General Mills, Mastercard, Staples and more will help Deloitte Digital clients across the C-suite harness the power of creativity to develop brand-defining experiences.

"I'm a long-time admirer of Deloitte Digital and feel fortunate to be joining such a purpose-driven, strategic and immensely talented group. The flexibility and richness of Deloitte Digital's business opens the aperture for creativity to have an impact across every aspect of our clients' businesses, from supply chain integrity to digital data management to a reimagined consumer experience," said Sims. "Creatives are always the most excited when working on something that's never been done before — and if there's any place with the capabilities and relationships to do that, it's Deloitte Digital."

Additionally, Deloitte Digital has doubled down on creative ambitions by integrating its digital experience and advertising/marketing capabilities, including Deloitte Digital's Heat, into a single group. Through this consolidation, Deloitte Digital brings a modern, integrated approach and delivers at the intersection of creative, business strategy, technology and data, acting as a true one-stop, full-service solution to clients' big picture needs.

"Solving the hardest and most interesting business problems takes deeply intertwining strategy, creative, industry insight, data and digital technology at scale," said John Peto, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and U.S. head of Deloitte Digital. "In that context I could not be more excited about Leslie joining our Deloitte Digital team. Leslie has built her career using insights and creative ideas to drive sustainable business growth, and I have no doubt that her creative leadership will fuel new growth for clients, inspire our talent and elevate the human experience for everyone with whom she works."

Sims' appointment follows other Deloitte Digital recent hires like former McCann COO Rich Whalen, Executive Creative Directors Milton Correa and Jones Krahl and 600 and Rising Founder Nathan Young. Leslie will be working closely with Chief Design Officer Nelson Kunkel and Chief Creative Officer in India Ayan Pal.

Sims started her career as a copywriter before working her way up to be chief creative officer, first for Y&R, and then for Ogilvy, where she led the national creative vision for both agencies. In these roles, Leslie created award-winning, transformative client work and was also named "Advertising Working Mother of the Year" by She Runs It. Leslie has served on international award show juries such as the prestigious Grand Effie jury in 2018 and the Cannes Lions Titanium jury in 2019. She is board member of the One Club for Creativity and is also a Clemson University Erwin Center board member.

Deloitte Digital connects creativity with technology for business — bringing empathy, ideas and experiences into all that it does. Whether it's driving results through data, engaging customers at every step of their journey, or getting a handle on the cloud, the team knows that being successful in a digital world means focusing not only on technology but on the human and the moments that matter most in real lives. Deloitte Digital achieves this by thoughtfully designing offerings to elevate the human experience to make an impact that matters to clients and to society. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more.

