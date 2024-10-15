Less than one third of Americans are aware of the U.S.'s standing in infant mortality compared to other developed countries

New Survey by Stagwell (STGW)'s The Harris Poll Reveals Critical Gaps in Public Awareness and Support Surrounding Pregnancy and Infant Loss in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day (Oct 15), The Harris Poll, a Stagwell Agency, is releasing additional data from its second annual State of Maternal Health Report, bringing to light alarming gaps in public understanding of and support systems relating to pregnancy and infant loss across the United States. Key findings from the survey, conducted online in April of 2024, indicate significant disparities when it comes to knowledge of infant mortality rates in the U.S., and confirm a shocking lack of support for those experiencing loss.

"These statistics just graze the surface of such a significant and delicate issue for women, and families, and the lack of support offered to them," expressed Christina Lojek, Research Manager at The Harris Poll. "As someone who has had the unfortunate experience of facing a pregnancy loss and feeling like I was expected to just jump back into normal life like nothing happened, I whole-heartedly believe that things could have been better on many accounts if proper education and support standards were in place."

According to March of Dimes, stillbirth affects about 1 in 160 births in the U.S., and about 10 to 20 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage. Furthermore, the U.S. — one of the most developed nations in the world – is not among those with the lowest rates of infant deaths (or the death of an infant before his or her first birthday). Less than one third of Americans (29%) know that the U.S. does not have one of the lowest rates of infant mortality among developed countries. And less than half of Americans (45%) know that Black and American Indian/Alaska native babies are twice as likely as white babies to die before their first birthday. This knowledge gap underscores a critical need for increased awareness and action.

The study also highlights an urgent call for policy changes regarding parental leave following the loss of a baby. About 2 in 5 women who have been pregnant or given birth (39%) believe that employers should offer the same amount of paid leave for parents who experience a miscarriage or stillbirth as they do for those taking maternity or paternity leave. This sentiment is even stronger among younger women aged 18-34, where about half (51%) support such equality in parental leave policies.

Furthermore, there is an overwhelming need for supportive measures post-miscarriage or stillbirth. One in 7 women who have been pregnant or given birth (14%) state that their pregnancy/birth experience(s) would have been easier/better if they were provided support after a miscarriage/stillbirth, with a dramatic increase to nearly one in four (23%) among younger women aged 18-34. These stats, which are among all women and include those who did not experience loss, would undoubtedly be much higher if just looking at those who did in fact suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth. Essential services such as medical support for physical healing, information on therapy and support groups, and memorabilia like footprints or photographs could provide substantial relief for grieving parents.

During Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month (October), and especially today, these findings are even more unnerving as it is clear there is not enough being done to support these individuals and families through this difficult, grief-filled journey. Sadly, it is evident that the U.S. is severely behind when it comes to preventing and addressing pregnancy and infant loss, supporting mothers and families after loss, which should serve as a call to action for policy makers, healthcare providers, and employers alike.

If you or someone you know has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss, please consider checking out the below resources/information for support.

