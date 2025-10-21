The Marketing Cloud launches Agent Cloud, a secure and flexible way for brands and agencies to power AI-driven marketing

One login. Every major AI model. Fully customizable assistants for modern marketing teams.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Marketing Cloud, a part of the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network, announced the public launch of Agent Cloud—a secure, unified platform that simplifies access to the world's leading AI tools and purpose-built marketing assistants. Designed for security, flexibility, and ease of use, Agent Cloud gives brands and agencies instant access to top multimodal LLMs and image/video tools (from GPT-5 to Gemini 2.5 Pro and Veo3) without the hassle of juggling multiple subscriptions.

As AI adoption accelerates across the marketing industry, marketing organizations struggle to balance innovation with governance and scale. Agent Cloud solves this challenge by offering a single, secure entry point to the leading AI models, eliminating the need for fragmented "bring-your-own-AI" approaches and ensuring compliance with client data requirements.

Agent Cloud empowers marketers to safely and efficiently build, deploy, and manage AI-powered workflows across creative, media, comms, and market research teams. It also enables the creation of custom AI assistants that can be shared across an organization, setting the groundwork for fully agentic workflows in the near future, where AI collaborates seamlessly with people.

Key benefits of Agent Cloud include:

Work securely, innovate confidently: Security is essential, especially when proprietary client data is at stake. None of your organization's data within Agent Cloud is used to train any LLMs.

Security is essential, especially when proprietary client data is at stake. None of your organization's data within Agent Cloud is used to train any LLMs. Stay at the forefront of AI innovation : Agent Cloud provides entry to GPT-5, Claude Sonnet 4, Grok 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro, as well as image and video tools like Imagen and Veo3, with more integrations on the way.

: Agent Cloud provides entry to GPT-5, Claude Sonnet 4, Grok 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro, as well as image and video tools like Imagen and Veo3, with more integrations on the way. Empower teams with custom assistants: An intuitive interface allows users to build their own custom AI assistants powered by their LLM of choice, which can then be shared across an organization.

An intuitive interface allows users to build their own custom AI assistants powered by their LLM of choice, which can then be shared across an organization. Simplify billing, amplify savings: Finance no longer needs to process dozens of subscriptions for individual products. And after an annual base fee, your team only pays for the AI tools you're actually using.

"Agent Cloud unlocks the full range of what AI tools can do for modern marketers," says Elspeth Rollert, CEO of The Marketing Cloud. "It removes the guesswork and lets your team dive right into the applications and use cases that drive impact. Heading into 2026, it also gives organizations the foundation they need to compete in a world of increasingly more agentic AI."

Early users of the beta version of Agent Cloud are effusive about the benefits, including how the product drives AI adoption across organizations that are still feeling tentative about this powerful tech.

"The Marketing Cloud has knocked it out of the park with Agent Cloud," says Jim Stiefelmaier, Innovation Strategy Director at Yamamoto. "Having instant access to all the latest AI models, from GPT-5 to Gemini 2.5 Pro, in one secure, centralized platform has been a game-changer. The ability to seamlessly switch between models has boosted our team's productivity, facilitated AI adoption, and helped streamline our workflows. I'm excited to see how The Marketing Cloud continues to innovate and evolve this valuable ecosystem."

"Our agency would not be able to scale our adoption of AI at the rate we need to without a product like Agent Cloud," says Michael Lamp, Chief Digital & Social Officer of Hunter. "It's giving us the confidence to speed up our internal AI roadmaps and bring world-class research and media tools to the fingertips of our staff members around the world. It's the definition of working smarter with technology."

Agent Cloud is now available to marketers worldwide. The Marketing Cloud team is at ANA Masters of Marketing in Orlando from October 21–24 to coincide with the launch.

To celebrate the debut of this powerful new marketing tech, The Marketing Cloud also published a limited-edition booklet: The Robots Are Coming: A Guide for the Future of AI and Martech. It includes insights from leaders across the brand, as well as 2026 agentic AI predictions from The Marketing Cloud CEO Elspeth Rollert and CTO Mansoor Basha, Stagwell CEO and Chairman Mark Penn, Stagwell Chief AI Officer John Kahan, Code and Theory CEO Dan Gardner, and others.

To learn more about Agent Cloud or request a demo, visit www.themarketingcloud.com .

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a suite of AI-powered solutions built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) award-winning network that delivers scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, The Marketing Cloud empowers brands to drive measurable business impact through intuitive data-enriched solutions. By combining data, creativity, and technology, it unites tools for market research, communications, creative, and media to empower marketers to make smarter decisions, fast.

Get your head in the cloud at www.themarketingcloud.com .

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Contact

Amy Guenel

VP Product Marketing, The Marketing Cloud

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.