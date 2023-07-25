Lessening Loneliness Among Older Adults Amid Surgeon General's Advisory

News provided by

Brookdale Senior Living

25 Jul, 2023, 11:22 ET

Brookdale Senior Living Focuses on Fostering Friendships, Nurturing Deeper Relationships

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, the largest senior living provider in the country, is highlighting the importance of building meaningful connections and fostering friendships ahead of International Friendship Day on July 30, 2023.

Recently, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory citing an epidemic of loneliness and isolation. Brookdale recognizes that engaging in social connection and nurturing deeper relationships is increasingly important to the overall well-being of our residents.

The advisory cites, "lacking social connection can increase the risk for premature death as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day." According to studies cited in the advisory, isolation, loneliness and poor social support can even lead to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

At Brookdale, we understand just how much friendships enhance purpose, create engagement opportunities and give us a sense of belonging.

"At Brookdale, our associates, residents, families and community partners are doing their part to create and nurture connections," said Sara Terry, Senior Vice President of Resident and Family Engagement.

Brookdale implements a strategy to help foster relationships in each community through listening, learning and connecting with meaning. Terry added, "We have long understood the desire for meaningful connections, however, that is more apparent now than ever."

Through Brookdale's continued efforts to discover new opportunities for resident engagement, we are helping facilitate friendships based on passions, experiences and aspirations.

For more information on Brookdale or to find a community near you, visit brookdale.com.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 673 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2023, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to news.brookdale.com

Contact: Brookdale Media Relations, (615) 564-8622, [email protected]

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living

Also from this source

Cognitive Wellness: Spotlighting Brain Health during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

Brookdale Senior Living Associates Recognized as "Women of Distinction" in Senior Living

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.