Let Bluehost AI Create Your WordPress Website In Minutes

Bluehost WonderSuite unveils its full AI Website Creator, empowering all WordPress users including entrepreneurs, novices and website professionals to craft their sites faster than ever

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, one of the leading, innovative WordPress hosting and solutions providers in the world, today unveils an innovative addition to its WonderSuite experience, Bluehost AI Website Creator, which allows WordPress users to create a personalized and unique website with relevant content, images and pages in minutes by leveraging AI.

Getting online can be challenging, from finding a trusted hosting provider to navigating WordPress and designing, editing, creating content, and marketing a website. Bluehost's new AI Website Creator, part of its WonderSuite set of tools designed to make WordPress totally customizable and easy, now provides a new way to build a WordPress website. Whether a user is just getting started with WordPress or is a professional looking to build and manage a fleet of websites for their customers, Bluehost's AI Website Creator is ideal for speed and efficiency. The user-friendly interface of Bluehost AI Website Creator guides users through a series of brief questions at onboarding, enabling the Bluehost AI engine to craft multiple website options tailored to the user's industry, objectives or any other information about the business. These options come complete with customizable fonts, color schemes, images, and content—all meticulously designed to align with the user's preferences. The AI engine automatically installs the plugins needed for a fully functional website. Users can then save their favorite generated options directly to the WordPress Admin interface for future use, saving users time and energy for their next big idea.

Bluehost's WonderSuite, including its newest feature the AI Website Creator, is included with Bluehost's WordPress hosting plans and offers an end-to-end WordPress website building experience with intuitive AI onboarding (WonderStart), content and block creation (WonderTheme and WonderBlocks), ongoing AI assistance with any question users may have throughout the process (WonderHelp), and an eCommerce functionality designed to help small business owners sell more products to a wider audience (WonderCart).

"Efficiency and ease are what WordPress entrepreneurs and professionals need and our team at Bluehost is dedicated to deliver these essentials to all WordPress users across the globe," said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, parent company of Bluehost. "With AI Website Creator, any user can rely on the Bluehost AI engine to create their personalized website in just minutes. After answering a few simple questions, our AI algorithm leverages our industry leading WordPress experience, features and technology, including all aspects of WonderSuite, to anticipate the website's needs and ensure high quality outcomes. The AI Website Creator presents users with multiple fully functional, tailored and customizable website options that provide a powerful but flexible path forward. It even generates images and content aligned with the user's brief input, expediting the website off the ground and ready for launch."

All Bluehost plans provide high-quality hosting performance, expert guidance, and a seamlessly integrated WordPress experience designed to help everyone from novices to professionals get started on their digital presence quickly and effectively.

For more information on Bluehost WonderSuite and to check out its AI Website Creator, please visit bluehost.com/wondersuite.

About Bluehost

Bluehost is a leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

