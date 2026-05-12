Let Freedom Drive: Jeep® Wrangler America250 Edition Lights Up the Red, White and Blue

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2026 Jeep® Wrangler America250 edition marks the seventh drop in the Jeep brand’s Twelve 4 Twelve series, celebrating 250 years of American grit with bold red, white and blue design and Trail Rated capability. The 2026 Jeep® Wrangler America250 edition marks the seventh drop in the Jeep brand’s Twelve 4 Twelve series, celebrating 250 years of American grit with bold red, white and blue design and Trail Rated capability.

The 2026 Jeep® Wrangler America250 edition celebrates American grit, freedom and Trail Rated heritage through a bold red, white and blue design

Seventh release in the Jeep brand's Twelve 4 Twelve Wrangler series celebrates the country's commemorative 250th anniversary

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler America250 features an exclusive Captain America shield tire cover through collaboration with Marvel

Jeep Wrangler America250 features a custom leather key tag debossed with America250 with Jeep logos on one side and an American flag printed-cloth graphic on the other

A Marvel Comics Group comic book, featuring a limited-edition Captain America and Jeep Wrangler America250 edition cover, will come with the purchase of each vehicle

Anchored in proven Jeep Willys capability, the America250 edition fuses heritage-inspired design with unmistakable patriotic attitude as Jeep brand marks a quarter century as America's "most patriotic brand"

Stellantis North America headquarters in Michigan lights up its iconic Pentastar in red, white and blue in a patriotic nod to America's 250th birthday celebration

Few vehicles embody the American spirit quite like the iconic Jeep® Wrangler. From battle grounds to muddy trails, from city streets to mountain passes, Jeep Wrangler has long been a symbol of freedom and rugged capability. That legacy takes center stage with the introduction of the Jeep Wrangler America250 edition, the seventh drop in the brand's Twelve 4 Twelve Wrangler campaign, and a powerful celebration of red, white and blue pride ahead of the country's 250th anniversary of freedom.

"The Jeep Wrangler America250 is built the Jeep way, rooted in Willys heritage, engineered for real-world capability and unapologetically proud of the freedom that the Jeep brand represents," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep brand. "Trail proven from the factory floor, this special edition pairs bold American design with authentic off-road performance, celebrating Wrangler's legacy as America turns 250."

The Wrangler America250 edition marks the nation's 250th anniversary. Recognized consecutively for a quarter century as "America's most patriotic brand," this Jeep Wrangler brings the celebration to life through unmistakable visual storytelling, honoring America's past while expressing an enduring spirit of freedom.

Red, White and Blue Armor

Designed as a moving tribute to American heritage, the Jeep Wrangler America250 features classic color blocking and graphic elements influenced by decades of Jeep history and its American roots. Patriotic graphics, Steel Oxide wheels, Jean Blue seats and soft-top, plus expressive red accents, combine to create a visually striking Wrangler special edition.

Exterior features include:

Exclusive Bright White exterior highlighted by an America250 fender badge, commemorating the nation's semi-quincentennial

Jean Blue soft-top paired with 17-inch Steel Oxide wheels in deep blue, creating a modern, denim-inspired contrast that nods to classic Jeep utility roots

33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires with gray and black Willys-inspired wheel caps, blending confident off-road capability with timeless military design cues

Steel rock rails and red front and rear tow hooks, delivering authentic trail protection with high-contrast, functional styling

Body-color fender flares and gloss black fog lamp bezels integrated into the front bumper for a clean, cohesive profile

Standard LED headlamps and fog lamps

The Jeep brand and Marvel also joined forces to deliver a special design element to the Jeep Wrangler that brings a heroic twist to this American icon, with a Captain America shield tire cover. Additionally, a Marvel comic book with an exclusive limited-edition cover, featuring Captain America and the Jeep Wrangler America250 edition, will come with the purchase of each vehicle.

A Cabin Rooted in American Spirit

Inside, the Wrangler America250 combines bold, American-inspired design with the durability Wrangler owners depend on. Built on the proven Willys interior foundation, the cabin delivers heritage-driven details and confident red, white and blue accents, all without compromising trail-ready purpose.

Interior highlights include:

Exclusive Jean Blue cloth seats and an America250 Velcro seat-back patch for owner personalization

Jean Blue instrument panel mid bolster with tri-color red, silver (white) and blue accent stitching, echoed throughout the cabin

Unique tri-color-stitched steering wheel, red seat belts and recline straps, and red-and-silver-stitched transmission and transfer case boots add high-impact contrast

Anodized carbon vent and steering wheel bezels elevate the interior's technical look

Mopar all-weather floor mats, America250 debossed leather key chain with American flag motif and an America250 swing gate plaque reinforce the commemorative story

The new 2026 Jeep Wrangler America250 will begin arriving at dealerships this summer, with a starting MSRP of $2,095 on top of a comparably equipped model.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: jeep.com

Facebook: facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: @jeep

X: @jeep

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis