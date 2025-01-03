LET GO OF THE 'PURSUIT OF PERFECT': DOVE INVITES WOMEN TO REDEFINE NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS

Research from Dove finds 1 in 2 women make resolutions because they feel dissatisfied with their bodies

Dove launches its first-ever body confidence series for women

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's is often a time for reflection and change but unfortunately, for many millennial women, it's also a time when societal pressures and unattainable beauty ideals can come to the forefront. This year, Dove – the world's largest self-esteem education provider – is inviting women to rip up the rules and let go of the 'pursuit of perfect' when setting their new year's resolutions.

In 2024, Dove conducted the largest research ever done by a beauty brand, The Real State of Beauty Report*. This global study found that millennial women have the lowest body confidence compared to previous generations and as a result are over indexing on health conditions linked to body image.

The research also found 1 in 3 women would give up a year of their life for the 'perfect' body and 69% admit to not attending social engagements because of low body confidence. This is especially heightened around the new year, with 1 in 2 women's New Year's resolutions being made because they feel dissatisfied with their bodies1, frequently focusing on new diets and weight loss, improving appearances and looking more youthful.

Women have long been subjected to toxic beauty pressures, often growing up learning to hate their bodies. After 20 years of building the body confidence of young people, Dove launches its first-ever body confidence program for women, empowering them to start their own journey of body confidence.

Starting from January 01st, 2025, The Dove Self-Esteem Project for Women will launch with an online learning experience on Dove.com.

The science-backed content will focus on commitments to un-do, un-learn, and reject harmful beauty ideals. The online program will explore four core topics:

1. Healing the relationship with your body in a time of complex body image pressures – New Year's.

2. What is body confidence and what does that look like in your life?

3. What influences our body confidence and how do societal pressures impact the relationship with your body?

4. Defining beauty on your own terms.

"For 20 years Dove has equipped young people with resources to improve their self-esteem and body confidence, and now we're expanding our focus to women, many who have grown up under the weight of unrealistic beauty standards reinforced by social media. As we enter a new year, we wholeheartedly encourage women to make resolutions that focus on their own happiness and joy, rather than these negative standards," says Marcela Melero, Chief Growth Officer of Dove Personal Care North America and Dove Masterbrand. "Through Dove's first-ever body confidence series for women, our aim is to support women in rejecting unattainable ideals, embrace authenticity, and redefine beauty on their own terms."

Dove also invites women to break free from limiting beauty standards by setting a #NewYearsUnresolution for 2025. Participants can write a resolution on a sticky note and tear it up or use a digital sticky note on TikTok to share their pledge with their community.

"Many women set New Year's resolutions to change their bodies, but they're often unfulfilling goals driven by society's narrow beauty standards. They shift our attention from what truly matters," says Professor Phillippa Diedrichs, a body image expert at the Centre of Appearance Research at the University of West England. "Dove has been a trailblazer in redefining real beauty and this new content series is a powerful invitation for millennial women to break this cycle and redefine their relationship with their bodies."

The Dove Self-Esteem Project has reached over 114 million young people across 153 countries, offering education on body confidence and self-esteem. Dove is dedicated to ensuring that women of all generations are equipped with the resources and tools they need to build lasting body confidence and self-esteem.

Dove is on a mission to make beauty source of happiness, not anxiety for everyone. Visit Dove.com to access the first ever Dove Self-Esteem Project for women.

1 Dove research conducted with 2,000 women across the United Kingdom & United States through Toluna, Metrix Lab.

About the new research:

*2024 The Real State of Beauty: a global report

Online survey conducted by Edelman DXI (Data x Intelligence), a global, multidisciplinary research, analytics, and data consultancy, in November / December 2023. This 25-minute survey was completed in 20 countries: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, KSA, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, South Africa, Sweden, Türkiye, the USA, and the UK.

Researchers spoke with more than 33,000 respondents: 19,306 respondents aged between 18 to 64 years old (14,673 women, 3,776 men*) and 14,292 respondents aged 10 to 17 years old (9,475 girls, 4,753 boys*).

15 experts ranging from academic experts to consultants on body image and activists in the field were consulted on the research questions and outputs, and we ensured the survey was representative of various subgroups e.g. people with larger bodies, disabilities, mental health conditions, LGBTQ+ people and people of color.



All interviews were conducted in local languages and dialects, with only appropriate questions asked in each market and the methodology was consistent with the level of national online penetration required to avoid sampling bias.

*Note: Other gender identities and non-binary respondents were surveyed but are not reported due to the limited sample sizes.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors, and kids for nearly two decades with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. To date, Dove has reached more than 114 million young people globally across 153 countries with DSEP, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For over 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

