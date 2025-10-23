Let This Author's Imagination Help You Explore The Heavenly Realms

Xulon Press presents an original work of Christian fiction.

SALIDA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author JP Leonel invites readers to journey alongside the heavenly Guardians in The Celestial Chronicles ($52.99, paperback, 9798868518027; $9.99, e-book, 9798868518034).

Inspired by Revelation 20:7, The Celestial Chronicles takes place in the celestial kingdom of Elysiumel, where luminous beings battle for the fallen realms, now shrouded in darkness and sorrow.

The Celestial Chronicles

"This book invites you into a realm where cosmic forces transcend the barriers of time and space, where the luminous glow of hope battles the encroaching shadows of despair," said Leonel.

JP Leonel is a dedicated servant of God with a profound passion for the Word of God and a heart to share its life-transforming message with others. With a solid foundation in biblical studies from a Bible college and ongoing theological training at Dallas Theological Seminary, Leonel's journey has been one marked by a relentless pursuit of God's truth and a desire to equip others for their own spiritual growth. He has been a missionary for three decades, spanning continents, including Africa (Uganda and Tanzania), Asia (Cambodia), and South America (Bolivia, Argentina, Mexico), where he has tirelessly shared the message of salvation and hope.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Celestial Chronicles is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

