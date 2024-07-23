Let's Roll! Cousins Maine Lobster Heads to the Midwest, Seeking Fans and Franchisees!

Cousins Maine Lobster

Jul 23, 2024

PORTLAND, Maine, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster announced that they are bringing a taste of Maine to new markets across the Midwest during their 2024 Summer Tour. The multi-state tour, planned for August 7th through 16th, will stop in popular cities across South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri.

This tour is being led by franchisee Chris Papp, who joined Cousins Maine Lobster in 2018. He now has 2 restaurant locations and 4 trucks across the southeast. He is one of several CML trucks conducting a summer tour to expand our reach to new markets this summer.

Famous for wild-caught Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder, and delicious whoopie pies, Cousins Maine Lobster started as a single food truck in 2012.  They're recently celebrating their 70th unit opening in Kansas City and have become an industry leader in providing high-quality, fast-casual seafood across the US. CML got their big break on the fourth season of Shark Tank when real-life cousins and Co-Founders, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, landed a deal with Shark Barbara Corcoran. Twelve-years later, CML is one of the top five Shark Tank investments of all time!

Sabin shared that it started with a love for Maine, "Jimmy and I were driven to start this business because it allowed us to celebrate special moments from our childhood in Maine. We're fortunate to be able to leverage our food trucks to showcase our brand in new markets during our Summer Tour. We love connecting with new and old brand fans in each city, and value the relationships we build with customers, new venue partners, and potential franchisees."

The CML Summer Tour will hit some of the best breweries and festivals across the Midwest.

Tour stops include:

Wednesday, August 7th
Remedy Brewing Company
3:00pm8:00pm
401 E 8th St. Unit 120
Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Thursday, August 8th
Music at the Meridian
5:00pm8:00pm
203 W 2nd St.
Yankton, SD 57078

Friday, August 9th 
Ben's Brew Station
3:00pm10:00pm
719 Walnut St.
Yankton, SD 57078

Saturday, August 10th
Bearded Brewer Artisan Ales
12:00pm8:00pm
18039 R Plaza STE 108
Omaha, NE 66135

Sunday, August 11th
Confluence Brewing Company
12:00pm6:00pm
1235 Thomas Beck Rd.
Des Moines, IA 50315

Monday, August, 12th 
Twisted Vine Brewery
3:00pm8:00pm
112 SE 4th St.
Des Moines, IA 50309

Thursday, August 15th 
Stone's Throw Brewing
4:00pm9:00pm
402 E 9th St
Little Rock, AR 72202

Friday, August 16th  
Stone's Throw Brewing
12:00pm9:00pm
402 E 9th St
Little Rock, AR 72202

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking new franchisees to join the fast-growing brand. Those interested in learning more may visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at  [email protected].

Disclaimer: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in certain states, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

