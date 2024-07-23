Let's Roll! Cousins Maine Lobster Heads to the Midwest, Seeking Fans and Franchisees!

Famous for wild-caught Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder, and delicious whoopie pies, Cousins Maine Lobster started as a single food truck in 2012. They're recently celebrating their 70th unit opening in Kansas City and have become an industry leader in providing high-quality, fast-casual seafood across the US. CML got their big break on the fourth season of Shark Tank when real-life cousins and Co-Founders, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, landed a deal with Shark Barbara Corcoran. Twelve-years later, CML is one of the top five Shark Tank investments of all time!

Sabin shared that it started with a love for Maine, "Jimmy and I were driven to start this business because it allowed us to celebrate special moments from our childhood in Maine. We're fortunate to be able to leverage our food trucks to showcase our brand in new markets during our Summer Tour. We love connecting with new and old brand fans in each city, and value the relationships we build with customers, new venue partners, and potential franchisees."

The CML Summer Tour will hit some of the best breweries and festivals across the Midwest.

Tour stops include:

Wednesday, August 7th

Remedy Brewing Company

3:00pm – 8:00pm

401 E 8th St. Unit 120

Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Thursday, August 8th

Music at the Meridian

5:00pm – 8:00pm

203 W 2nd St.

Yankton, SD 57078

Friday, August 9th

Ben's Brew Station

3:00pm – 10:00pm

719 Walnut St.

Yankton, SD 57078

Saturday, August 10th

Bearded Brewer Artisan Ales

12:00pm – 8:00pm

18039 R Plaza STE 108

Omaha, NE 66135

Sunday, August 11th

Confluence Brewing Company

12:00pm – 6:00pm

1235 Thomas Beck Rd.

Des Moines, IA 50315

Monday, August, 12th

Twisted Vine Brewery

3:00pm – 8:00pm

112 SE 4th St.

Des Moines, IA 50309

Thursday, August 15th

Stone's Throw Brewing

4:00pm – 9:00pm

402 E 9th St

Little Rock, AR 72202

Friday, August 16th

Stone's Throw Brewing

12:00pm – 9:00pm

402 E 9th St

Little Rock, AR 72202

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking new franchisees to join the fast-growing brand. Those interested in learning more may visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

Disclaimer: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in certain states, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster