'Letter to a Soccer Nation' - U.S. Soccer Legend, Alex Morgan and Henkel release inspirational rallying-cry for Soccer fans

Celebrating Henkel's commitment to Soccer, Alex Morgan's passionate 'Letter to a Soccer Nation' reveals her excitement for the U.S. hosting a major tournament on home soil in 2026

As a proud parent, Alex Morgan shares how soccer has shaped her life, teaching life lessons on the importance of everyday rituals to ensure that Winning Starts at Home

ROCKY HILL, Conn., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the sport's greatest ever players, Alex Morgan has released an inspiring 'Letter to a Soccer Nation', a powerful statement of what the sport means to her and how it has shaped who she is as a person and as a mother.

Alex Morgan posing with all®, Persil®, Dial®, LOCTITE®, and göt2b® products.

As a proud Official Partner of U.S. Soccer, Henkel's partnership with Alex Morgan is celebrating this exciting year of soccer across all generations and levels of fandom. Henkel empowers fans, players, and communities to win both on and off the field, through its well-known consumer brand portfolio, including Dial® soap, all® free clear and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, göt2b® hair products and Loctite® adhesives.

2026 is a pivotal year for soccer, with North America hosting the biggest major global tournament for the Beautiful Game. The release of 'Letter to a Soccer Nation' is timed to inspire fans, players, coaches and families during SheBelieves Cup, where Alex Morgan starred for the U.S. Women's National team, winning six winner's medals for the competition during her career. The campaign will be followed with additional programming this Spring with Henkel's all® free clear laundry brand, the Official Laundry Partner of U.S. Soccer.

Being a two-time World Champion, and with 224 appearances and 123 goals for her country, Alex Morgan enthusiastically shares the importance of home rituals driving teams to victory: "Every cheer, every chant, every early-morning wake-up and late-night celebration starts right here - at home. In the routines we repeat. In the care we put into the everyday. And as someone who's worn the crest and felt the power of a home crowd behind me, I can tell you this: Winning doesn't begin at kickoff, Winning Starts at Home," said Alex Morgan, U.S. Soccer Legend and Henkel Ambassador.

The emotive letter and video provide reflections from Alex Morgan on life beyond the field, detailing the impact the sport had on her from childhood, to today, as a soccer icon. This journey includes the positive relationships forged with her parents, friends, family, teammates and now her children, as they become the next generation of fans. Revealing her positive and real outlook, Alex shares her belief that winning is more than the moment everyone sees - it is the habits, care and consistency that lead to the winning moment.

"I've been inspired by Soccer from the age of 5. It made me who I am today and it gave me lessons that I'll always carry with me. I proudly learned about the rituals at home that shape you, from taking care of yourself and your soccer gear, to having the support of my parents as a family. The game may be played on the field, but it's won in the everyday, and that does not always involve a soccer ball or crossing the white line. Winning for me today is about my relationships, my joy in life and shaping my children's lives to be the best they can be", said Alex Morgan.

"As a wife and mother who uses Henkel products at home, and a former player dedicated to advocating for the game and celebrating the fans, teammates and community who have played such a special role in my career and life, I am proud to team up with a purpose-driven company leading up to this summer's excitement and through many more celebrations to come for our Soccer Nation," added Alex Morgan.

"We are excited and inspired to partner with Alex Morgan. Her passion to win and her commitment to expand access to the sport for the next generations reflects Henkel's future ready strategy, and our committment to performance, respect and diversity," said Jenny Schiavone, Vice President Corporate Communications, Americas at Henkel. "From her first moments in soccer to becoming a legend, her story mirrors the bond we have with fans. Because while the game is played on the field, it's won in the everyday - and our products proudly stand beside fans as trusted teammates at home."

Please watch and enjoy Alex Morgan's 'Letter to a Soccer Nation' Video here.

Incorporating in-person appearances, signed merchandise for fans and energetic social content to Alex Morgan's 13 million+ followers, Henkel's multi-year partnership with Alex is designed to celebrate the impact of the game and compliments Henkel's existing programs that underpin its U.S. Soccer partnership, with a focus to improve access to the game of soccer by creating moments of community, inclusion and opportunity:

Henkel is working with U.S. Soccer and the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) to expand access to the game through free youth clinics. Alongside Henkel's community equipment drives that provide needed gear and the Dial® Clean Sheet program supporting classrooms nationwide - these efforts create opportunities for kids to play, grow and thrive on and off the field

In support of the future generations of soccer, a portion of Henkel's U.S. Soccer partnership investment directly supports resources at the new state-of-the-art Arthur M. Blank National Training Center. Located just outside of Atlanta, the facility will open this Spring and will be the Federation's new headquarters and home to its 27 National Teams

Henkel's partnership with U.S. Soccer is its first-ever portfolio partnership, where a range of its more than 30 popular brands in North America, promote the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, as well as the Youth and Extended National Teams

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

Henkel Contact

Erica Cooper

Phone: 475-232-4973

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Henkel