Level 10 Construction Embraces Innovation with Raken Partnership

"Technology has a major part to play in running an effective organization, and we saw a huge opportunity with Raken," said Dominic Silvia, director of information technology at Level 10. "Their focus on mobile is perfect for our superintendents in the field, making it easy for them to capture important events and communicate them quickly. It's a game-changer for how we use field information in our decision-making."

Level 10 is demonstrating their commitment to innovation and efficiency by implementing Raken's cutting-edge construction technology to enhance their field reporting workflows, including daily reports, manpower tracking and photo management. Through this partnership, Level 10 will capture the jobsite data necessary to continually improve their performance and consistently deliver high-profile projects in the most productive way possible.

"Level 10 has always been at the forefront of adopting construction technology to empower their workforce," said Raken CEO Kyle Slager. "This partnership with Raken brings the same focus to their field reporting. We're excited to work with Level 10 to equip their field personnel with what they need for faster, more efficient workflows."

Raken boosts productivity by streamlining construction workflow processes like daily reports, time cards, jobsite cost codes and payroll. Since the company was founded four years ago, they have acquired thousands of customers in more than 38 countries, and the Raken app has been voted the No. 1 Daily Reporting Solution by AGC National.

"The superintendents using Raken all report increased compliance especially with the Super Daily," said Level 10 Project Manager Jacob Freitas. "It takes the pain out of gathering reports from subcontractors, and we've noticed a marked improvement in not only their reporting, but their morale as well."

About Level 10

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, technology and life science markets. Level 10 offers a full range of services, including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. To learn more, visit www.level10gc.com.

About Raken

Raken provides innovative mobile technology to streamline field workflows for construction workers. Raken's "digital toolbox" connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, project insights, photo management, and more. Clark Construction, AECOM, Skanska, Whiting-Turner, Hensel Phelps, and thousands of the world's top construction companies use Raken to solve their field reporting needs. To find out more, visit www.rakenapp.com or call 866-438-0646.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

press@rakenapp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/level-10-construction-embraces-innovation-with-raken-partnership-300632768.html

SOURCE Raken

Related Links

https://www.rakenapp.com

