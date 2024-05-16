Level Agency Acquires WebMechanix

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Agency, the Pittsburgh-based performance marketing agency backed by private equity sponsor Dubin Clark, has successfully acquired WebMechanix, a leading digital marketing agency known for its expert handling of B2B, SaaS, and financial services clients. This strategic acquisition expands Level Agency's prowess in digital direct marketing, establishing a more robust presence in key fast-growing sectors.

Join us for a landmark episode as we discuss the merger of Level Agency and WebMechanix. Hear from Level CEO Patrick Patterson and WebMechanix co-founders Arsham Mirshah and Chris Mechanic about how their shared values and complementary strengths are poised to transform performance marketing. Explore the cultural synergy and future strategies that will enhance their client services and set new industry standards. A must-listen for insights into the power of strategic mergers in marketing.

Following this acquisition, the new Level Agency manages a combined annual digital media spend of over $250M, with approximately 190 dedicated professionals in its ranks. This move significantly enhances the company's client offerings across the education, B2B technology, professional services, and financial services sectors.

"We are ecstatic about the opportunities this partnership will bring to our clients and team," said Patrick Patterson, CEO of Level Agency. "By joining forces with WebMechanix, we are not just expanding our market footprint but also integrating a wealth of expertise that complements and enhances our capabilities."

The merger maintains the distinct identities and operational independence of both agencies, preserving the continuity clients and partners have come to expect. The combined entity will continue to deliver unparalleled marketing solutions with even greater resources at its disposal.

Chris Mechanic and Arsham Mirshah, CEOs and co-founders of WebMechanix, commented on the merger, "This is a transformative moment for both our agencies. Together, we will set a new standard in digital marketing, driving innovation and delivering exceptional results that help our clients grow and succeed."

Patrick Patterson will lead the combined company as CEO. Chris Mechanic and Arsham Mirshah lead WebMechanix as President and will join the Level management team to ensure a seamless integration and continuity of service.

This strategic growth initiative positions Level Agency for further expansion into new markets and services, promising an exciting future for the company, its clients, and its employees.

About Level Agency:

Level Agency is a leading performance marketing firm that seamlessly integrates traditional and digital marketing strategies to provide comprehensive solutions to its clients. With the addition of WebMechanix, Level Agency now employs over 190 professionals and manages a digital media spend exceeding $250M annually, positioning it to be one of the largest independent digital direct marketing agencies in the nation.

For more information about Level Agency, please visit www.level.agency .

About WebMechanix:

WebMechanix is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in B2B SaaS and financial services. With a strong focus on results-driven digital marketing strategies, WebMechanix has been a pivotal player in the marketing sector, known for its innovative approaches and commitment to client success.

For more information about WebMechanix, please visit www.webmechanix.com .

About Dubin Clark:

Dubin Clark is a private equity firm with offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Boston, MA, and Miami, FL. The Dubin Clark team is led by experienced private equity professionals who bring decades of success in lower middle market investing. Dubin Clark targets lead or control investments in branded niche manufacturing and specialty services companies with at least $10 million in sales. The firm's mission is to create value by helping companies grow through a coordinated approach that includes providing capital to support internal growth, completing complementary add-on acquisitions to build market position, and helping to develop new strategies for the future while protecting the independence, culture, and values that made the company successful.

For more information about Dubin Clark, please visit www.dubinclark.com .

SOURCE Level Agency