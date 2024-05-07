Level Agency Wins Big at the 30th Annual Financial Communications Society Portfolio Awards

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Agency has proudly supported its clients in earning multiple recognitions at the prestigious 30th Annual Financial Communications Society (FCS) Portfolio Awards. These accolades celebrate the collective efforts and strategic creativity of Level and its clients, significantly boosting their industry presence through impactful marketing campaigns.

On a highly competitive night, Level Agency clients won a total of four awards across a variety of integrated performance marketing categories.

Kevin Windorf, CEO of the Financial Communications Society, said, "Winning a Portfolio Award from the FCS is recognition of creative excellence in an industry where marketers are constantly challenged to be their very best. We received a record number of entries, more than 600, from 125 companies across the country – another record. With 49 experienced marketers serving as judges, each entry was scrutinized for the creative superiority to allow it to stand out against the competitors in its category. From our anointed winners, we find bold ideas, fresh insights, and true inspiration that allow clients to excel in the marketplace."

Awards won for Milli Bank:

Gold in Digital Display, Consumer for "Leveraging Dynamic Technology to Update APY Rates in Real Time"

for "Leveraging Dynamic Technology to Update APY Rates in Real Time" Gold in Apps and Tools, Consumer for "Empowering Financial Literacy: Milli Bank's Financial Wellness Quiz Journey"

for "Empowering Financial Literacy: Financial Wellness Quiz Journey" Bronze in Integrated Marketing, Consumer for "How Milli Bank Transformed Financial Empowerment Through a Strategic Communication Architecture"

For MissionSquare Retirement:

Bronze in Online Video, B2B for the "Call-To-Retire" campaign.

Jenna Bluedorn, AVP of Client Services at Level Agency, remarked, "Level Agency's impact in the financial services marketing sector has been nothing short of remarkable. I'm incredibly proud of the growth we've driven and the partnerships we've forged with our clients, helping them thrive in a competitive landscape. Being recognized by the Financial Communication Society is a testament to our combined dedication and expertise."

Following Level's multiple victories last year, this achievement highlights Level's consistent performance and ongoing commitment to delivering award-winning strategies in close partnership with their clients.

Patrick Van Gorder, President at Level Agency, commented, "We don't do it for the awards, but it's fun to have the team's great work and our clients' innovative products recognized so consistently. We've clearly established ourselves and our clients at the forefront of technology-led innovation and effective performance marketing in the financial sector."

About Level Agency:

Level Agency is a leading performance marketing agency that seamlessly integrates traditional and digital marketing strategies to provide comprehensive solutions to its clients. Using their hypothesis-driven approach, Test.Learn.Grow., Level uses lean, agile and design thinking principles to deliver performance creative that helps their partners understand their customers and evolve with consumer challenges.

Visit www.level.agency to learn more.

