Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Addition Approved by Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Board of Directors

Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 1, 2023, one new hospital has been approved for Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania: Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill — Pottsville, PA

Effective November 1, 2023, there will be 52 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

1.      Hershey — PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/PennState Health Children's Hospital

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers

2.      Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

3.      Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

Adult Level I Trauma Centers

4.      Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital

5.      Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

6.      Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Lancaster General Health

7.      Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Einstein Hospital

8.      Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital 

9.      Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

10.  Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital 

11.  Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital

12.  PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy

13.  PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian

14.  Sayre — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

15.  West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital

16.  Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

17.  York — WellSpan Health – WellSpan York Hospital

Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

18.  Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

19.  Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

20.  PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Adult Level II Trauma Centers

21.  Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital

22.  AltoonaUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona

23.  Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg

24.  Camp Hill — PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

25.  DuBois — Penn Highlands DuBois — Penn Highlands Healthcare

26.  Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus

27.  ErieUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot

28.  Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center

29.  Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes

30.  Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital

31.  Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

32.  Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center

33.  Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Health

34.  Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center

35.  WilliamsportUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport

36.  Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center

Level III Trauma Centers

37.  East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono

Level IV Trauma Centers

38.  Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus

39.  Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks

40.  Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City

41.  Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center

42.  Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton

43.  Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital

44.  Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital  

45.  Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's - Carbon Campus

46.  Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital  

47.  McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center

48.  Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital 

49.  Pottsville — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill

50.  Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus

51.  Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus

52.  Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Learn more at: What is a Trauma Center?

