Levels® Announces Regional Costco Expansion In The Pacific Northwest

The minimal-ingredient, natural whey protein powder is now available in 187 Costco warehouses across 13 states.

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Levels announced the expansion of its distribution in Costco warehouses across the Pacific Northwest. The brand's 5.64lb bag of Vanilla Bean Whey Protein Powder will now be available on shelves in 75 warehouses across Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, and Utah.

Level's continued expansion within Costco underscores the brand's growing presence in the retail market and reflects the rising consumer demand for minimal-ingredient, high-quality whey protein.

"Costco has been a fantastic retail partner for Levels, and we're thrilled to bring the brand to warehouses in the Pacific Northwest," said Blake Niemann, Founder & CEO of Levels. "The initial performance of Levels Vanilla Bean Whey was significant enough for Costco to expand our distribution rapidly, showcasing the massive appetite from consumers for protein powders that deliver high-quality ingredients at an affordable price."

In an industry beset by rising concerns about product safety and ingredient sourcing, Levels stands out with its radically simple approach and minimal 6-8 ingredient formulas. Levels sources grass-fed, hormone-free dairy to make its whey protein concentrate, the least-processed form of whey.

Levels is part of a select group of protein brands to receive the Clean Label Project's Purity Award. The rigorous testing screens for over 400 potential contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers, making it one of the most demanding certifications in the industry and one that's held by less than 30% of brands in the space.

In addition to the Pacific Northwest, consumers can now find Levels Whey Protein on shelves at a total of 187 warehouses across 13 states, including California, Texas, Hawaii, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Levels is also available to purchase online, on Costco.com , and across major retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Wegmans, H-E-B, and Amazon.

About Levels

Founded by Blake Niemann, Levels aims to revolutionize the protein industry with its all-natural protein powders, focusing on minimal ingredients, affordability, and clean nutrition consumers can trust. The brand projects to surpass 9,000 physical points of distribution in 2026 across all of its retail partners.

About Costco

Costco is a membership warehouse club, dedicated to bringing members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise. With more than 800 locations worldwide, Costco provides a wide selection of merchandise, plus the convenience of specialty departments and exclusive member services, all designed to make the shopping experience a pleasurable one.

