Levels® Launches Its Natural Whey Protein Powder Nationwide at Walmart, Bringing Clean Nutrition to More Americans

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levels, the leading all-natural whey protein powder brand, is proud to announce its launch in more than 2,100 Walmart stores across the country. Starting August 19th, shoppers will be able to find a clean protein powder with ingredients you can say and trust. This exciting milestone underscores Levels' Founder and CEO, Blake Niemann's, commitment to providing clean and affordable nutrition to a wider audience.

It's about staying true to our mission—providing families with clean, simple, and trustworthy nutrition. Post this Blake Niemann, Founder & CEO

With each flavor containing fewer than seven natural ingredients, parents no longer have to choose between a protein powder for themselves or their children. Now everyone—from kids to adults—can enjoy a healthy and affordable protein-packed shake or snack without any artificial additives. It's your one-stop-shop for protein.

"Launching in Walmart is a significant step for us, but it's about more than just expanding our reach. It's about staying true to our mission—providing families with clean, simple, and trustworthy nutrition. We're excited to offer a product that people can feel good about using, knowing exactly what's inside," Niemann said.

Founded by Blake in his apartment back in 2016, Levels was a one-man show. Blake hand-filled samples and took care of every job from CEO to accountant to customer service and everything in between. Blake's dedication to quality and transparency has driven the brand from a small-scale operation to a nationally recognized name.

"Seeing Levels whey protein powders on Walmart shelves is a dream come true," said Niemann. "It's a testament to the hard work and commitment to providing a product that consumers can trust."

Levels delivers affordable, great tasting whey protein powders, with minimal ingredients and no artificial or bogus junk. This national launch is one of many in 2024, reflecting a significant shift in consumer awareness. As people increasingly seek out trustworthy brands, Levels is emerging as a leader in the clean protein market, meeting the demand for transparency and integrity.

Why Levels?

Nothing Fake. Ever: Levels whey protein powders contain seven or fewer natural ingredients, guaranteeing the highest quality and transparency.

Levels whey protein powders contain seven or fewer natural ingredients, guaranteeing the highest quality and transparency. Consumer Trust: Levels is dedicated to honest, straightforward, and affordable nutrition.

Levels is dedicated to honest, straightforward, and affordable nutrition. Nationwide Availability: Starting August 19th , Levels will be available in over 2,100 Walmart stores, making it easier for consumers to find clean, natural protein powder.

About Levels

Founded by Blake Niemann, Levels aims to revolutionize the protein industry with its all-natural protein powders. With a focus on minimal ingredients and affordability, Levels ensures that consumers receive straightforward, clean nutrition they can trust.

SOURCE Levels