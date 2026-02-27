Welcome To The Revolution: Levels Launches All-New Brand Experience

Today, Levels®, the leading natural, minimal-ingredient whey protein brand, announces the launch of The Founding Udders. Post this

"I started Levels ten years ago with the goal of creating a protein powder that cuts out the fakery and gives consumers high-quality nutrition they can feel good about," said Blake Niemann, Founder & CEO of Levels. "The protein industry is full of misinformation and mixed messaging and I'm excited to continue sharing our mission of "Nothing Fake. Ever." with the help of Sir Cowley and our 'Founding Udders.'"

Created in partnership with AI-powered creative agency Genre.AI , The Founding Udders is a full-scale brand world that will be utilized across all channels including digital, social and traditional media, influencer marketing, and retail experiences.

"The advancements in AI technology over the past few years have been outstanding, and with traditional production techniques, we wouldn't fully be able to create the world of The Founding Udders with the depth and immersion that we strive for," said Niemann. "I'm thrilled to be using cutting-edge technology on this project, which allows us to avoid passing our marketing spend onto our customers and helps us keep our prices affordable."

In an industry beset by rising concerns about product safety and ingredient sourcing, Levels stands out with its radically simple approach and minimal 6-8 ingredient formulas. Levels sources grass-fed, hormone-free dairy to make its whey protein concentrate, and its protein is free from soy, gluten, and artificial ingredients.

Levels is part of a select group of protein brands to receive the Clean Label Project's Purity Award. The rigorous testing screens for over 400 potential contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers, making it one of the most demanding certifications in the industry and one that's held by less than 30% of brands in the space.

Levels is available to purchase directly on the brand's website, as well as retailers nationwide including Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Wegmans, H-E-B, and Amazon. Find out more at levelsprotein.com and follow Levels on Instagram @levelsprotein

About GenreAI

Genre.ai is the world's leading AI-powered creative agency. Backed by talent from advertising, film, and television, they specialize in helping brands break through and capture attention at scale with creative campaigns built around ai-generated video.

About Levels

Founded by Blake Niemann, Levels aims to revolutionize the protein industry with its all-natural protein powders, focusing on minimal ingredients, affordability, and clean nutrition consumers can trust. The brand projects to surpass 9,000 physical points of distribution in 2026 across all of its retail partners.

