Levels Names Dr. David Perlmutter to Medical Advisory Board

Over the long term, dysregulated blood sugar and insulin resistance are known to contribute to a vast array of issues related to brain health, including anxiety, depression, chronic pain, chronic fatigue, and Alzheimer's dementia. In the short term, daily blood sugar fluctuations can have an immediate impact on our energy, sleep, mental clarity, and mood. Dr. Perlmutter brings an expert perspective to the Levels team to support product features, research, and education related to neurologic health, behavior change, and behavioral psychology. The science of behavior change is explored in depth in his most recent book, Brain Wash .

"Dr. Perlmutter is the world's preeminent thought leader about the relationship between metabolic health and brain health, and on how dietary and lifestyle choices are powerful and underutilized tools in minimizing our risk of neurologic and physical decline over time," said Dr. Casey Means, co-founder of Levels. "More broadly, he has brought nutrition science into the mainstream conversation in a way that empowers each individual to live their healthiest and happiest life. He has a long history as a forward-thinking medical leader focused on scientific rigor and integrity. We are thrilled to partner with him in our mission to reverse the metabolic crisis by empowering individuals with personal data."

"We now recognize that the most fundamental issue related to declining brain health and functionality centers on energetics, meaning the provision and utilization of blood glucose. And our metabolic health powerfully influences all aspects of how the brain receives and produces energy from this source," said Dr. David Perlmutter. "Levels reveals the dynamics of our unique individual metabolism as it relates to regulating our blood glucose and this provides a level of empowerment that is unprecedented in terms of charting our brain's destiny. This technology allows each of us the opportunity to fully understand how our myriad lifestyle choices ultimately play out in terms of the regulation of glucose metabolism, and importantly, how we can then make salubrious changes."

David Perlmutter, MD, FACN, ABIHM – Board-Certified Neurologist

Dr. Perlmutter is a Board-Certified Neurologist and five-time New York Times bestselling author. He serves on the Board of Directors and is a Fellow of the American College of Nutrition and earned his M.D. degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine, where he is now an Associate Professor. He serves as a member of the Editorial Board for the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and has published extensively in peer-reviewed scientific journals. He is a frequent lecturer at highly respected venues including the World Bank and IMF, Columbia University, New York University, and Harvard University. Dr. Perlmutter has been honored with the Linus Pauling Award for his innovative approaches to neurological disorders; the National Nutritional Foods Association Clinician of the Year Award, the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American College of Nutrition, and most recently the 2019 Global Leadership Award from the Integrative Healthcare Symposium.

His books include the #1 New York Times bestseller Grain Brain, The Surprising Truth About Wheat, Carbs and Sugar, Brain Maker, The Grain Brain Cookbook, The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan, and Brain Wash, co-written with Austin Perlmutter, M.D. He is the editor of The Microbiome and the Brain (2020). Dr. Perlmutter appears regularly on nationally syndicated television programs and has been featured on 20/20, Larry King Live, CNN, Fox News, Fox and Friends, The Today Show, Oprah, The Dr. Oz Show, The CBS Early Show, and CBS This Morning.

Levels makes it easy for people to see how their diet is affecting both their health and their lifestyle in a quantifiable way by measuring biomarkers in real time. We are expanding access to continuous glucose monitoring and making it mainstream, focused on people looking to find their optimal diet and improve their metabolic fitness . Our customers are losing weight , optimizing exercise performance , and developing ideal versions of their dietary philosophy of choice.

Casey Means MD (Stanford), Josh Clemente (SpaceX, Hyperloop), Sam Corcos (CarDash, YC), David Flinner (Google), and Andrew Conner (Google) founded Levels to reverse the trend of metabolic dysfunction. Almost 10% of the United States is diabetic and it's increasing globally at an increasing rate—84 million Americans are prediabetic and 70% will be diabetic within 10 years. We're starting with the performance and athletic market to build brand credibility and thought leadership and moving into mainstream health and wellness in 2021.

