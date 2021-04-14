Leverage Technology to Prevent Remote Worker Disengagement

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area remote work technology consultant discusses using technology to prevent remote worker disengagement in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first identifies the challenges remote workers face.

The author then presents how to create digital workspaces for various traditional working modes, including small teamwork mode and water cooler moments. She concludes by sharing how to get the most out of video conferencing.

"While remote work brings many benefits, it also takes a toll on employee engagement," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Challenges Remote Workers Face

"For the State of Remote Work 2019 Report, remote employees reported the biggest challenges they face. Top responses included separating home life from work life, feeling loneliness and achieving collaboration."

Create Digital Workspaces for Various Working Modes

"The traditional office environment includes space for all sorts of work. An employee may close her office door to shut out distractions. Casual conversations around the proverbial water cooler can lead to key initiatives."

Optimize Video Communication

"Ninety percent of communication happens without words. Consequently, video conferencing forms a critical component of engaging a remote workforce. When in doubt, opt for video over audio, email, or chat."

Supporting a Remote Workforce

The remote worker technology experts at eMazzanti design remote work solutions to meet various needs. Whether planning to migrate to the cloud, strengthen remote data security or get the most out of Microsoft Teams, the company has the expertise needed to prevent remote worker disengagement.

