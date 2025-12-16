Levi & Korsinsky Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Avantor, Inc.(AVTR) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Avantor, Inc. ("Avantor, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: AVTR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Avantor, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 5, 2024 and October 28, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

AVTR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Avantor's competitive positioning was weaker than defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, defendants' representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Avantor, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until December 29, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

