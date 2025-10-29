LEVI & KORSINSKY ISSUES CORRECTION: Securities Fraud Class Action Against Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A securities fraud class action lawsuit against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is pending. The lawsuit was filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP. Previous press releases stated incorrectly that Levi & Korsinsky filed the case. This press release makes that correction.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 29, 2025 and June 22, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Hims was engaged in the "deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk;" (2) as a result, there was a substantial risk that the Company's collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

INFORMATION: For more information about the case, go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/hims-hers-health-inc-lawsuit-submission-form to learn about your rights to seek a recovery.

