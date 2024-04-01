Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of AppHarvest, Inc. Securities

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of AppHarvest, Inc. securities (NASDAQ: APPH) and (NASDAQ: APPHW).

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT, FINAL APPROVAL HEARING, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of AppHarvest, Inc., during the period from February 1, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive, and were injured thereby (the "Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Southern District of New York, that the Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff, Alan Narzissenfeld, ("Lead Plaintiff" or "Plaintiff") on behalf of himself and all members of the Settlement Class, and Jonathan Webb, ("Webb"), Loren Eggleton ("Eggleton"), and David Lee ("Lee" and collectively with Webb and Eggleton, the "Individual Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $4,850,000.00 (the "Settlement"). Plaintiff estimates this represents an average recovery of $0.14 per share of AppHarvest common stock and $0.07 per warrant, respectively, before attorneys' fees and expenses, based on the estimated number of allegedly damaged shares of AppHarvest securities held through an alleged corrective disclosure that was statistically significant.

In exchange for the Settlement and the release of the Released Claims against the Released Defendant Parties, the Individual Defendants have agreed to create a $4,850,000 cash fund, which may accrue interest, to be distributed, after deduction of Court-awarded attorneys' fees and litigation expenses, Notice and Administration Expenses, Taxes, and any other fees or expenses approved by the Court (the "Net Settlement Fund"), among all Settlement Class Members who submit valid Claim Forms and are found to be eligible to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund ("Authorized Claimants").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Lewis J. Liman, on June 12, 2024 at 3:00 p.m., in Courtroom 15C of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, consider: (i) whether the Settlement should be approved; (ii) whether the proposed plan for allocating the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Plan of Allocation") to Settlement Class Members should be approved; and (iii) Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses. This Notice describes important rights you may have and what steps you must take if you wish to participate in the Settlement, wish to object, or wish to be excluded from the Settlement Class. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it telephonically or via videoconference, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. A full Notice and Claim Form can be obtained by visiting the website of the Claims Administrator, www.strategicclaims.net/apph/, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

In re AppHarvest Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 N. Jackson Street., Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

Toll-free: (866) 274-4004

Fax: (610) 565-7985

Email: [email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Gregory M. Potrepka

1111 Summer Street, Suite 403

Stamford, CT 06905

203-992-4523

[email protected]

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than May 22, 2024 to the Claims Administrator at the address above. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is post-marked if by mail, or e-mailed, no later than May 22, 2024 to the Claims Administrator. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than May 22, 2024. Settlement Class Members who exclude themselves from the Settlement will not be able to object to the Settlement.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: MARCH 6, 2024

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP