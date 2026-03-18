LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: APRIL 7, 2026 -- DEADLINE TO SEEK LEAD PLAINTIFF ROLE IN INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS SECURITIES CLASS ACTION

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: April 7, 2026. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) securities class action must file a motion by this date. Missing the deadline means forfeiting the opportunity to direct the litigation and select lead counsel.

Click here to participate in this action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), the lead plaintiff is the member or members of the purported class who the Court determines is most capable of adequately representing the interests of class members. The lead plaintiff directs the litigation strategy and selects lead counsel for the class.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff typically has the largest financial interest in the relief sought

There is no cost to serve as lead plaintiff — attorneys work on contingency

Lead plaintiffs select lead counsel and oversee case strategy

Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed within 60 days of the first public announcement

Institutional investors often serve as lead plaintiffs in major securities cases

Post-Deadline Procedures

After April 7, 2026, the Court will consider all lead plaintiff motions and appoint the lead plaintiff who it determines is most adequate. Those who do not seek lead plaintiff status but purchased INO securities during the Class Period remain class members and may recover if the case is successful.

Absent Class Member Rights

Class members who do not seek lead plaintiff status need not take any action at this time. If the case proceeds to settlement or judgment, absent class members will receive notice and opportunity to submit claims.

About the Inovio Class Action

The complaint alleges that Inovio and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding medical device manufacturing and FDA regulatory pathway eligibility during the Class Period of October 10, 2023 through December 26, 2025.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests and the ability to adequately represent absent class members," explained Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Get started on your claim or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP