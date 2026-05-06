STLA Investor Alert: Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Inflated Earnings Projections: Levi & Korsinsky

Promise vs. Reality: The Stellantis Performance Gap

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Positive" net revenue growth. "Mid-single digit" adjusted operating income margins. "Positive" industrial free cash flows. Those were the benchmarks Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) set for fiscal 2025 on February 26, 2025. Less than twelve months later, the Company disclosed €22 billion in charges, a net loss of €2.3 billion for the first half alone, and a fundamental "reset" of its business model. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Stellantis' promises and its actual results for shareholders who purchased STLA securities between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from the STLA performance gap or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

On February 6, 2026, STLA shares fell from $9.54 to $7.28, a single-day decline of 23.69%, erasing $2.26 per share in value. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

The Promise

On February 26, 2025, management issued fiscal 2025 guidance projecting positive net revenue growth, mid-single digit AOI margins, and positive industrial free cash flows. The lawsuit contends that these projections were made while the Company already faced material headwinds it failed to disclose, including an overestimation of the pace of electrification adoption and the depth of restructuring required to realign the business.

The Reality

By mid-2025, the gap between projection and performance had widened dramatically:

AOI Margin Promised: Mid-single digits | AOI Margin Delivered (H1 2025): 0.7%

Mid-single digits | 0.7% Net Revenue Trend Promised: Positive growth | Net Revenue Delivered (H1 2025): Down 13% year-over-year

Positive growth | Down 13% year-over-year Industrial Free Cash Flows Promised: Positive | Industrial Free Cash Flows Delivered (H1 2025): Negative €3.0 billion

Positive | Negative €3.0 billion Net Profit (H1 2024): €5.6 billion | Net Result (H1 2025): Loss of €2.3 billion

€5.6 billion | Loss of €2.3 billion Charges Announced (Full Year 2025): €22 billion, driven by a fundamental reset of the Company's business model including shifts away from battery-powered electric vehicles

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action claims that when management issued its optimistic fiscal 2025 guidance, it knew or recklessly disregarded that Stellantis was not positioned to achieve the guided benchmarks. As pleaded, the Company had materially overestimated the pace of electrification adoption across its operating regions and would ultimately require massive charges to shift organizational priorities, stakeholder relationships, supply chains, and quality control away from battery-powered electric vehicles. The filing states that these concealed realities rendered the February 2025 guidance materially misleading at the time it was issued.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The magnitude of the gap between Stellantis' guided benchmarks and its actual results raises serious questions about whether material adverse information was withheld." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your STLA investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the STLA Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the STLA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Stellantis made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to achieve fiscal 2025 earnings guidance, including positive net revenue growth, mid-single digit AOI margins, and positive industrial free cash flows. When the true state of the Company's operations was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Stellantis allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 26, 2025, to February 5, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 6, 2026, causing a 23.69% single-day stock decline.

Q: What do STLA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my STLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP