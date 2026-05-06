MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After President Allegedly Oversaw Misleading Disclosures: Levi & Korsinsky

Executive Accountability: Jesse J. Geiger Named in Securities Action

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Jesse J. Geiger, President of Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP), is named as a defendant in a securities class action covering purchases between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from the MEDP securities action. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Medpace shares fell $84.30 per share, a decline of over 15.9%, after the Company revealed a Q4 2025 book-to-bill ratio of just 1.04x against repeated guidance of 1.15x. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

Jesse J. Geiger's Role During the Class Period

As President of Medpace, Geiger delivered quarterly financial results directly to investors and analysts throughout the Class Period. The complaint alleges that on April 22, 2025 Geiger presented Q1 2025 revenue of $558.6 million and reporting a 0.9 net book-to-bill, while framing the Company's backlog trajectory in optimistic terms. On October 23, 2025, Geiger reported Q3 revenue of $659.9 million and a 1.20 book-to-bill, reinforcing investor confidence in the Company's growth trajectory.

By February 10, 2026, Geiger disclosed Q4 revenue of $708.5 million but a sharply disappointing 1.04 net book-to-bill, as net new business awards of $736.6 million failed to keep pace with the Company's own projections.

What Geiger Allegedly Oversaw

The action contends that Geiger, as President, possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Medpace's SEC filings, press releases, and analyst presentations. As named in the action, Geiger had access to material non-public information about the Company's backlog cancellation trends and the concentration of growth in the metabolic therapeutic area. The complaint charges that Geiger knew or recklessly disregarded that:

Backlog cancellations were accelerating, particularly in metabolic trials

The projected 1.15x book-to-bill ratio for the second half of fiscal 2025 was not achievable given known cancellation trends

Revenue growth was disproportionately dependent on metabolic studies rather than being "broad-based" as represented to investors

The pre-backlog pipeline's therapeutic concentration created material risk to forward bookings

Positive quarterly presentations omitted these adverse trends, leaving investors without material information

Geiger's Certifications and Liability

Under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the complaint asserts that Geiger acted as a controlling person of Medpace by virtue of his position, authority over public disclosures, and direct involvement in earnings presentations. The pleading asserts that Geiger received copies of the Company's reports and press releases prior to issuance and had the ability and opportunity to prevent their issuance or cause them to be corrected.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When executives present financial results directly to the investing public, accountability follows," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages in the Medpace action or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 8, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MEDP Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MEDP lawsuit?A: The complaint names Medpace Holdings Inc. and individual defendants including CEO August James Troendle, President Jesse J. Geiger, and CFO Kevin M. Brady, senior executives who made public statements, signed SEC filings, and certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: Who is eligible to join the MEDP investor lawsuit?A: Investors who purchased MEDP stock or securities between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my MEDP shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve?A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq. 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor New York, NY 10004 [email protected] Tel: (212) 363-7500 Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP