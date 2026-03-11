LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: CEO AND CMO NAMED AS CONTROL PERSON DEFENDANTS IN ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL SECURITIES ACTION

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims

RARE INVESTOR ALERT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) of a pending securities class action. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by April 6, 2026.

Class Period: August 3, 2023 through December 26, 2025

The Named Individual Defendants

Two senior executives of Ultragenyx are named as individual defendants in the securities class action:

Emil D. Kakkis, Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Eric Crombez, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President

The pleading asserts that these individuals, because of their positions, possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC filings, press releases, and presentations to analysts and investors.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

As averred in the complaint, Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act imposes liability on persons who control entities that violate the securities laws. The complaint charges that the Individual Defendants acted as controlling persons by reason of their senior management positions and ability to direct the Company's public statements.

Alleged Control Person Liability

The individual defendants allegedly had the power to direct the contents of SEC filings and press releases

As averred, they were provided with copies of reports and releases prior to issuance and could prevent or correct misleading statements

The complaint charges that they had access to material non-public information about study progress and risks

The pleading asserts their positions gave them knowledge that positive representations were allegedly false when made

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires senior executives to certify the accuracy of periodic reports filed with the SEC. Sections 302 and 906 impose personal responsibility on certifying officers. The complaint alleges that the individual defendants signed certifications while allegedly knowing the Company's public statements were materially misleading.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete," noted Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "We are examining the individual defendants' roles in the alleged misconduct."

