Oculis Holding AG (OCS) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Oculis Holding AG shares collapsed approximately 23% after Phase 3 DIAMOND trials for lead product OCS-01 failed to meet the primary endpoint in diabetic macular edema.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ: OCS) lost approximately 23% of their share value in a single session after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 trials for OCS-01 eye drops failed to meet the primary endpoint in diabetic macular edema (DME) -- and that Oculis would not pursue an FDA filing for the indication. If you suffered a loss on your Oculis investment, submit your information here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

OCS-01 was Oculis's lead pipeline candidate in DME, targeting what the company described as a multi-billion-dollar market. The DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 trials measured mean change in best-corrected visual acuity at week 52. Neither trial met that primary endpoint. Oculis simultaneously announced it would redirect resources to other pipeline candidates and abandon the DME regulatory pathway entirely.

Prior to the trial results, multiple SEC filings -- including a prospectus supplement associated with an approximately $100 million offering -- described the DME program as progressing toward an NDA submission to the FDA. A 424B5 filing dated October 31, 2025, stated that topline results were expected in Q2 2026 and highlighted FDA submission plans following a positive readout. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Oculis adequately disclosed risks to shareholders prior to the approximately 23% stock decline.

Shareholders who lost money on OCS are encouraged to click here to submit their information before the investigation concludes. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OCS Investigation

Q: What is the OCS securities fraud investigation about?A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ: OCS) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements. Shares fell approximately 23% after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 DIAMOND trials failed to meet the primary endpoint in DME, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the OCS investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased OCS securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OCS investigation?A: Investors who purchased OCS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do OCS investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my OCS shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OCS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. The overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP