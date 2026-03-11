LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: CEO AND CSO NAMED AS CONTROL PERSON DEFENDANTS IN MEREO BIOPHARMA SECURITIES ACTION

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two senior executives of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) are named as individual defendants in a securities class action: Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder; and John A. Lewicki, Chief Scientific Officer. The complaint alleges these individuals possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's public statements. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by April 6, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

The pleading asserts that Denise Scots-Knight served as CEO and board member throughout the Class Period, while John A. Lewicki served as Chief Scientific Officer. As averred, both executives participated in investor communications, conference calls, and press releases that allegedly contained materially misleading statements about the setrusumab program.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act imposes liability on persons who "control" companies that violate the securities laws. The complaint charges that the Individual Defendants, by virtue of their senior positions, possessed the power to control the Company's public disclosures and exercised that power.

Alleged Control Person Liability

Denise Scots-Knight allegedly approved or reviewed press releases and SEC filings prior to dissemination

approved or reviewed press releases and SEC filings prior to dissemination John A. Lewicki allegedly made specific representations at investor conferences about trial prospects

made specific representations at investor conferences about trial prospects Both executives allegedly had access to non-public data contradicting their public statements

had access to non-public data contradicting their public statements The complaint alleges defendants signed or reviewed financial reports containing the alleged misrepresentations

defendants signed or reviewed financial reports containing the misrepresentations Scienter is allegedly demonstrated through defendants' senior positions and access to contradictory information

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

The complaint notes that senior officers are required under Sarbanes-Oxley to certify that SEC filings do not contain material misstatements or omissions. The pleading asserts that certifications signed by defendants during the Class Period allegedly failed to comply with these requirements given the alleged undisclosed challenges facing the setrusumab program.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete," noted Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "We are examining the individual defendants' roles in the alleged misconduct."

