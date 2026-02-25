LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: CREDIT LOSS RESERVE ADEQUACY CHALLENGED IN PAYSAFE SECURITIES ACTION

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Financial Reserve Representations

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSFE INVESTOR ALERT -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: March 4, 2025 through November 12, 2025.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company reports credit loss allowances, those figures must reflect the actual risk exposure in the portfolio," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

The Alleged Credit Allowance Misrepresentation

The lawsuit asserts that Paysafe presented credit loss reserves that did not reflect the true risk embedded in its merchant portfolio. Throughout the Class Period, management reported allowance figures while allegedly concealing that a significant individual merchant in the Merchant Solutions segment posed concentrated chargeback risk.

What Management Allegedly Knew

As alleged, the Company's executives were aware that the Merchant Solutions segment contained merchants operating under higher-risk Merchant Category Codes, making those accounts inherently more vulnerable to chargebacks and bank sponsor withdrawal. The action claims these risks were not adequately reflected in the reported credit allowance balances.

Reserve Provisioning in the Payments Industry

Payment processors must estimate expected chargebacks and set aside appropriate reserves under applicable accounting standards

Concentrated exposure to a single high-risk merchant requires specific, rather than general, provisioning

Quarter-over-quarter reserve figures should reflect material changes in merchant portfolio risk profiles

When a Company touts its banking relationships as a competitive advantage, investors rely on the adequacy of risk management behind those relationships

Why Reserve Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The complaint alleges that investors were presented with credit loss data from each quarterly filing that understated the Company's true exposure. When the truth emerged in the third quarter of 2025, the reserve figures spiked dramatically, and investors paid the price. The Court has set April 7, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

