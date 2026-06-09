SailPoint, Inc. Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL)

SailPoint reported non-GAAP results beating consensus expectations -- but GAAP profitability remained negative, and the stock dropped approximately 12% in a single session.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL) investors lost approximately 12% of their investment on June 9, 2026, when shares fell sharply despite a headline earnings beat. The Company reported adjusted EPS of $0.05, topping the $0.04 consensus estimate. GAAP results were less favorable relative to adjusted figures, and the stock dropped following the announcement. Shareholders who lost money on SAIL are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

SailPoint's Q1 fiscal 2027 press release highlighted non-GAAP results, including an adjusted EPS beat versus consensus. GAAP results remained weaker in comparison, reflecting a disparity between non-GAAP profitability metrics and GAAP performance.

The 12% single-session decline wiped out weeks of gains. SailPoint shares had rallied approximately 45% in the month preceding the earnings release. The stock declined sharply on June 9, making it one of its larger single-day movers over the preceding months.

If you purchased SailPoint shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SAIL Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SAIL investigation?A: Investors who purchased SAIL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether SailPoint materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial results , including the presentation of non-GAAP metrics alongside GAAP figures. Following the earnings release and subsequent market reaction, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did SAIL stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 12% on June 9, 2026, after the Company released its Q1 fiscal 2027 earnings. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do SAIL investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my SAIL shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SAIL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. The overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP