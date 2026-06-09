The Ensign Group Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Ensign Group (ENSG)

The Ensign Group's CEO touted "record high" occupancy and improving staffing on May 1, 2026 -- weeks later, a short-seller report alleged systemic neglect and quality-measure gaming, and the stock dropped sharply.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) who lost money after the stock dropped sharply following a short-seller report alleging systemic quality-measure gaming and improper billing practices are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On May 1, 2026, CEO Barry Port told investors on the Q1 2026 earnings call that "85% of all of our operations are at 4- or 5-star quality measures" and that the Company was "seeing improvements in turnover, stable wage growth and reduced reliance on agency staffing even with increased occupancy." Port also stated that same-store and transitioning occupancy had reached "new record highs during the quarter of 84.3% and 85.1%, respectively." Guidance was raised on the basis of these metrics.

On June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook published a short-seller report alleging that the Company had engaged in systemic neglect, manipulated CMS star-rating quality data, and employed improper related-party billing practices -- directly contradicting the operational picture management had presented five weeks earlier. ENSG shares fell sharply on the news. The investigation is examining whether the Company's forward-looking statements regarding quality performance, occupancy levels, and staffing trends were made without adequate basis at the time they were issued.

If you purchased ENSG shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the ENSG Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether The Ensign Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding quality-measure performance, occupancy levels, and staffing stability. When a short-seller report contradicted those representations on June 8, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did The Ensign Group allegedly mislead investors?A: The investigation focuses on statements made during and around the Q1 2026 earnings call on May 1, 2026, where management presented operational metrics that were subsequently challenged by the Hunterbrook short-seller report on June 8, 2026.

Q: What do ENSG investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my ENSG shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ENSG and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. The overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP