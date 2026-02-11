LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: PRODUCT SECURITY INTEGRITY CHALLENGED IN F5, INC. SECURITIES ACTION

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Source Code Exposure Representations

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP. "The integrity of proprietary source code is a fundamental issue for enterprise software investors."

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) of a pending securities class action. The Court has set February 17, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

• Class Period: October 28, 2024 through October 27, 2025

The Alleged Source Code Exposure

The lawsuit asserts that management allegedly knew threat actors had accessed F5's most valuable intellectual property—the source code underlying its flagship BIG-IP product—but failed to timely disclose this material information to shareholders.

What Management Allegedly Knew

As alleged in the action, executives were purportedly aware that the security incident extended beyond a simple breach to involve potential compromise of vulnerability information that could be weaponized against F5's customer base.

Industry Trends in Enterprise Software Security

Enterprise customers increasingly evaluate vendors based on security track records

Source code exposure can allegedly enable competitors or threat actors to identify vulnerabilities

Customers allegedly require extended evaluation periods following security disclosures

Why Source Code Integrity Allegedly Matters to Investors

The action claims that for a company like F5, whose competitive advantage depends on proprietary security technology, the integrity of its source code represents a material business asset. The alleged concealment of its compromise was therefore material to investment decisions.

