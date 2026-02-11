LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: PRODUCT SECURITY INTEGRITY CHALLENGED IN F5, INC. SECURITIES ACTION

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Source Code Exposure Representations

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP. "The integrity of proprietary source code is a fundamental issue for enterprise software investors."

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) of a pending securities class action. The Court has set February 17, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

• Class Period: October 28, 2024 through October 27, 2025

You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

The Alleged Source Code Exposure

The lawsuit asserts that management allegedly knew threat actors had accessed F5's most valuable intellectual property—the source code underlying its flagship BIG-IP product—but failed to timely disclose this material information to shareholders.

What Management Allegedly Knew

As alleged in the action, executives were purportedly aware that the security incident extended beyond a simple breach to involve potential compromise of vulnerability information that could be weaponized against F5's customer base.

Industry Trends in Enterprise Software Security

  • Enterprise customers increasingly evaluate vendors based on security track records
  • Source code exposure can allegedly enable competitors or threat actors to identify vulnerabilities
  • Product security incidents reportedly create lasting reputational damage in the enterprise market
  • Customers allegedly require extended evaluation periods following security disclosures
  • Renewal rates purportedly decline when trust in vendor security is compromised

Why Source Code Integrity Allegedly Matters to Investors

The action claims that for a company like F5, whose competitive advantage depends on proprietary security technology, the integrity of its source code represents a material business asset. The alleged concealment of its compromise was therefore material to investment decisions.

