LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: TIMELINE OF ALLEGED MISREPRESENTATIONS IN VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS SECURITIES CLASS ACTION

APRIL 1, 2024 — CLASS PERIOD BEGINS

The Company announced enrollment of the first patient in its PALISADE-3 Phase 3 trial. Management stated that initiating the trial was "another major milestone" in the plan to develop and commercialize the drug candidate.

JUNE 11, 2024 — FISCAL YEAR RESULTS AND TRIAL ENHANCEMENTS

The Company published fiscal year 2024 results. Joshua Prince, the Chief Operating Officer, discussed "notable enhancements" and "operational changes" to optimize quality enrollment. The Company described improvements including in-person investigator meetings, rigorous training of sites, and enhanced oversight of study conduct.

NOVEMBER 3, 2025 — TRIAL COMPLETION ANNOUNCED

The Company announced completion of the Phase 3 public speaking challenge study. Management stated that the Company remained "encouraged" by the drug candidate's potential and that the same study design had been used with "certain protocol and operational enhancements."

DECEMBER 17, 2025 — CORRECTIVE DISCLOSURE

The Company disclosed that the Phase 3 study did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint. Management characterized the results as "unexpected" and "inconsistent" with positive outcomes observed in prior studies.

